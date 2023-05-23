Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I’m a shopping expert, and these are the Amazon fashion new arrivals worth buying in May

As a professional shopper (seriously — I online-shop for a living), I’m on Amazon at least 10 times a day, and that’s no exaggeration. From sourcing the newest need-to-know deals to checking out the latest releases, I would say I’m very familiar with the mega-retailer and always have at least a few things lingering in my online cart.

While May’s weather can be a bit temperamental, it also gives you permission to finally switch your closet over to your warm-weather clothes. This month, I plan on adding a bunch of versatile pieces to your wardrobe that I know will be in heavy rotation this season.

From a chic swim cover-up to a jumpsuit that can be worn everywhere, keep scrolling for seven Amazon fashion new arrivals that are worth adding to your cart this month.

ANRABESS ANRABESS Crochet Swim Cover-Up With beach and pool days around the corner, this crochet cover-up is a summertime must-have. Toss it over your bathing suit and you'll look like you just got back from a European vacation. $33 at Amazon

QINSEN QINSEN Strappy Square Neck Tank Top Jumpsuit This year, all the cool girls are wearing short rompers and jumpsuits. This square-neck design is super flattering — top it off with a white button-up or a zip-up sweatshirt. $17 at Amazon

YWWPMDOF YWWPMDOF Hexagon Polarized Sunglasses Everyone needs a pair of polarized sunnies to protect their eyes on sunny days. This pair is currently 45% off and looks great on any face shape — i.e. it's a no-brainer purchase. $10 at Amazon

ODODOS ODODOS 3-Pack Seamless Rib-Knit Crop Tops Don't sleep on Amazon's value packs! This set of three ribbed crop tops comes in a ton of colors, but I plan on wearing these vibrant shades to the gym nonstop. $29 at Amazon

ANRABESS ANRABESS Women's Summer Wide Leg Jumpsuit Not ready to break out your sundresses quite yet? This wide-leg jumpsuit is appropriate for lunch with friends or a bridal or baby shower and that last-minute happy hour. $43 at Amazon

DREAM PAIRS DREAM PAIRS Low Heel Sandals Ditch your pumps and save your feet by bringing home these 3-inch heels. Wildly versatile, these heels come in more than 15 colors, but this sky-blue shade is too pretty to skip. $36 at Amazon

BELONGSCI BELONGSCI Bell Sleeve Shift Dress An LBD is irreplaceable in any wardrobe — especially during the summer. Toss this bell-sleeve dress on for pretty much any occasion, and you'll be both comfortable and stylish. $24 at Amazon

WREWING Reversible Floral One Piece Swimsuit Okay, if this swimsuit doesn't scream, "Take me to Greece and put me on a yacht" then I don't know what does. And since it's reversible, it's like two suits for the price of one. $28 at Amazon

KAMISSY KAMISSY Mock Neck Ruched Crop Tank Top This ruched top is so much cooler than your regular, run-of-the-mill tank top. It feels so fashion-forward that I can't help but be shocked that it's less than $20. $19 at Amazon

Clear Ant Clear Ant 18K Gold Plated Lucky Clover Bracelet You don't have to spend big to get the look of luxury! This pretty gold-plated bracelet is reminiscent of a Van Cleef & Arpels design but is a fraction of the cost. $16 at Amazon

Freie Liebe Freie Liebe Straw Beach Bag You don't have to be going to the beach to tote around this cute straw bag. Big enough for your laptop, book, phone and other essentials, it'll be a nice change from your regular leather purse. $34 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Amazon Essentials Women's Casual Strappy Sandal You'll be able to walk for miles in these flat, strappy sandals. Available in six neutral hues and sizes 5-15 and wide options, these are sure to be your go-to shoe of the season. $21 at Amazon

