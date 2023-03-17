I’m a shopping expert, and these are the new Amazon fashion finds I’m adding to my cart for spring

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As a professional shopper (seriously — I online shop for a living), I’m on Amazon at least 10 times a day, and that’s no exaggeration. From sourcing the newest need-to-know deals to checking out the latest releases, I would say I’m very familiar with the mega-retailer and always have at least a few things lingering in my online cart.

With spring just about here, this month I’m prepping my closet for warmer weather and refreshing my wardrobe staples. From the perfect pack of bodysuits to the gym shorts that shoppers can’t stop raving about, keep scrolling to shop the seven stylish must-haves that I’m grabbing on Amazon this month. Did I mention that everything’s less than $40?

I’m so excited to add this bodysuit to my weekend outfit rotation. It’s double-lined and looks super flattering with everything from jeans to a skirt.

These shorts are a No. 1 best seller on Amazon, so I’m excited to see what the hype’s all about. Plus, they come in more than 10 colors and have a built-in liner.

These sunglasses give off major Ray-Ban vibes but for a fraction of the price. Snag these while they’re just $16!

Perfect for a springtime wedding or a tropical vacation, this one-shoulder dress is available in seven other colorways and is a total statement maker.

These bodysuits feature a ribbed seamless design and are super stretchy — you can expect them to replace your usual tank tops this season.

The season of strappy tops, strapless dresses and other clothes that don’t work with a regular bra is upon us. Bring home this set of different types of sticky bras, and thank yourself later.

When the day starts warm and ends chilly, you’ll want to have a lightweight sweatshirt ready to go. This wallet-friendly one from Hanes is simple, cozy and free of any itchy tags.

