I’m a shopping expert, and these are the new Amazon fashion finds I’m adding to my cart for spring

Julia Webb
·2 min read

As a professional shopper (seriously — I online shop for a living), I’m on Amazon at least 10 times a day, and that’s no exaggeration. From sourcing the newest need-to-know deals to checking out the latest releases, I would say I’m very familiar with the mega-retailer and always have at least a few things lingering in my online cart.

With spring just about here, this month I’m prepping my closet for warmer weather and refreshing my wardrobe staples. From the perfect pack of bodysuits to the gym shorts that shoppers can’t stop raving about, keep scrolling to shop the seven stylish must-haves that I’m grabbing on Amazon this month. Did I mention that everything’s less than $40?

REORIA

REORIA Plunge Deep V Neck Bodysuit

It's comfortable, too!
$20 at Amazon

I’m so excited to add this bodysuit to my weekend outfit rotation. It’s double-lined and looks super flattering with everything from jeans to a skirt.

THE GYM PEOPLE

THE GYM PEOPLE High Waisted Running Shorts

They even have pockets.
$23 at Amazon

These shorts are a No. 1 best seller on Amazon, so I’m excited to see what the hype’s all about. Plus, they come in more than 10 colors and have a built-in liner.

SOJOS

SOJOS Small Square Polarized Sunglasses

$16$30Save $14
These frames look good on everyone.
$16 at Amazon

These sunglasses give off major Ray-Ban vibes but for a fraction of the price. Snag these while they’re just $16!

BTFBM

BTFBM One Shoulder Maxi Dress

Dress this style up or down.
$37 at Amazon

Perfect for a springtime wedding or a tropical vacation, this one-shoulder dress is available in seven other colorways and is a total statement maker.

OQQ

OQQ Women's 3 Piece Bodysuits

These are so flattering.
$38 at Amazon

These bodysuits feature a ribbed seamless design and are super stretchy — you can expect them to replace your usual tank tops this season.

Yalu&Freedom

Yalu & Freedom Adhesive Bras

Now you'll never be without the right kind of bra.
$23 at Amazon

The season of strappy tops, strapless dresses and other clothes that don’t work with a regular bra is upon us. Bring home this set of different types of sticky bras, and thank yourself later.

Amazon

Hanes Women's Crewneck Sweatshirt

$11$18Save $7
This is definitely a must-have.
$11 at Amazon

When the day starts warm and ends chilly, you’ll want to have a lightweight sweatshirt ready to go. This wallet-friendly one from Hanes is simple, cozy and free of any itchy tags.

