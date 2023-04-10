I’m a shopping expert, and these are the new Amazon fashion finds worth buying in April

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As a professional shopper (seriously — I online-shop for a living), I’m on Amazon at least 10 times a day, and that’s no exaggeration. From sourcing the newest need-to-know deals to checking out the latest releases, I would say I’m very familiar with the mega-retailer and always have at least a few things lingering in my online cart.

This month, it’s all about bold colors. With spring here and plenty of sunny days on the horizon, I’m adding as much color to my wardrobe as I can while moving away from my winter neutrals. From cheerful workout sets to floral dresses that you can dress up or down, keep scrolling to shop the six Amazon fashion must-haves that are worth buying this month — starting at just $14.

When the weather’s unpredictable, a reliable sweater is key. This colorful striped sweater is so fun and can easily elevate a simple outfit.

Bored of your regular gold hoops? These little huggies with pearls feel so special and are perfect for the summer.

A bright workout set is sometimes all the motivation you need to work out or go for a long walk. This two-piece set comes in over 30 colors.

From happy hours to first dates and brunches with friends, this sweet ruffled dress works for almost any spring occasion.

Put your usual black crossbody away, and opt for this vibrant green shoulder bag instead.

Loungewear is a closet staple 365 days a year, and you’re sure to live in this slouchy set all season. Shop it in 10+ shades.

More from In The Know:

This is the highlighter Kylie Jenner is 'obsessed' with, and, no, it's not from Kylie Cosmetics

The best Lululemon alternatives to buy on Amazon in 2023

This affordable Anthropologie bag is a dupe for Staud’s popular beaded purse — and it’s $200 cheaper

Shoppers say this $17 caffeinated eye cream from Target ‘feels delicious’ under eyes

The post I’m a shopping expert, and these are the new Amazon fashion finds worth buying in April appeared first on In The Know.