Amazon Fails To Renew Live UK Premier League Rights As Sky & TNT Maintain Grip On Games

The Premier League juggernaut keeps rolling after the English football competition sold UK television rights for 2025 and beyond in a reported £6.7B ($8.5B) auction.

Comcast-owned Sky maintained its stranglehold on rights to the Premier League, securing four of five packages of live games. Warner Bros. Discovery-backed TNT netted the other package of rights.

The auction left no room for Amazon Prime Video despite speculation in the British press that the U.S. streaming giant would bid to show more Premier League games after entering the market in 2019.

The new deals commence in the 2025/26 season and run for four years. The packages cover a minimum of 215 live matches per season, which will include more than 140 matches played at weekends.

BBC Sport has been awarded highlights rights for all 380 Premier League matches each season, meaning its flagship show Match of the Day will continue until 2029 at least.

Premier League CEO Richard Masters said: “As longstanding and valued partners, Sky Sports and TNT Sports are renowned for consistently delivering world-class coverage and programming. We have enjoyed record audiences and attendances in recent seasons, and we know that their continued innovation will drive more people to watch and follow the Premier League.

“We are also extremely pleased to extend our partnership with BBC Sport, which will continue to bring weekly highlights of all Premier League matches to the widest possible audience in the UK. Match of the Day has been an institution for generations of football fans in this country and remains incredibly popular with fans of all ages.”

