'Nice and light': This four-pack of adjustable, reusable face masks are on sale for only $9

Wearing a mask in public and practice social distancing continue to be integral when it comes to reducing the spread of COVID-19.

While many people are opting to wear disposable face coverings, many are going the economic and environmentally friendly route of reusable face masks. Although many people are opting for colourful patterns and masks in a variety of colours to inject some personality into the mandatory face covering, others are keeping it simple with and sticking to basic black.

If you’re on the hunt for reusable face coverings, check out Magonda’s 4 Pack of reusable black face masks on Amazon.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $9 (originally $30)

What is it?

These soft and breathable face coverings are made with comfort in mind thanks to their completely adjustable ear loops. Whether you’re wearing your mask for 10 minutes in a store or eight hours at work, you won’t have to worry about the fit of your mask, or have it slipping or sliding off of your face.

Magonda is currently offering their masks for a whopping 70% off. Each pack of four masks is now available for only $9 - less than $3 per mask. All Magonda mask orders ship from Canada, meaning you’ll get your on time, plus the brand is offering free shipping on all orders.

What people are saying

Unlike other face coverings, Magonda has earned rave reviews with customers for being comfortable to wear.

“I have COPD and found these masks the easier to breathe when wearing for a long time,” one shopper wrote. “Also, the ear adjustment is great.”

Each pack of Magonda masks can be tailored to fit every member in your home thanks to the adjustable ear loops. All you have to do is keep a few in your purse or in your car and you can protect the entire family should anyone forget their mask!

“I love these. They are nice and light. The adjustable straps make it so it is always a nice fit. My husband, my son and myself are all able to wear them,” another wrote. “They wash easily and so far are holding up very well. I would definitely buy these again.”

Verdict

By now, we’ve all built a supply of face masks that have some that we like, but maybe don’t love. If you’re looking for something completely customizable and lightweight, without the muss and fuss of loud patterns or sayings, the Magonda four pack might be your best bet.

