'This device has seriously improved my everyday' — This on-sale eye massager is backed by 5,800 reviews
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
I’m a beauty lover who can’t get enough of her gua sha and facial roller. Paired together, these massaging tools help eliminate and de-puff the look of droopiness, fine lines and bags around the around my eye area in the morning and provide additional penetration of skincare products before going to bed. But as effective as they are, the one downside to using them is additional time and effort needed to use them.
What if you could get the same results without all the work? I recently stumbled across this questionable-looking “eye massager” on Amazon Canada that people actually say goes “above and beyond. Better right, right now it’s on sale for just $62. Enter the RENPHO Eye Massager.
RENPHO Eye Massager
SHOP IT: Amazon, $62 (originally $75)
What is it?
While they may look like futuristic goggles, this device provides four types of kneading, trigger point therapy, oscillating pressure, and rhythmic percussion massaging to relieve eye strain, eye puffiness, dry eyes, sinus pressure, and headaches. The eye massager can also be folded and packed into its provided case, so you can easily take it and enjoy it on the go.
How does it work?
Powered by compression properties and two motors, it is designed to stimulate reflex zones which help improve circulation and blood flow around the eyes and alleviate chronic pain.
Simply wear the massager over your face, adjust the size and select your preferred setting. Also made with heating pads, they provide optional comfortable temperature therapy for additional relief. And for the ultimate relaxation session, you can connect your music to the massager’s built-in speakers via Bluetooth technology to enjoy your favourite beats or even listen to its prerecorded nature sounds.
What are customers saying?
As a top Amazon Choice product, the RENPHO Eye Massager is backed up by a 4.4-star rating and more than 5,800 reviews.
“It’s a great product! Not only massages my eyes but also changed my routine of putting down the cell phone as the last thing of the day to putting on the massager as the last thing of the day - greatly improved my sleeping- will definitely buy or more pair for my husband,” reads one review.
“This is fantastic for me, I game a LOT and my eyes are very [fatigued] most of the time. This device has seriously improved my everyday. Initially its a bit awkward, but after a few minutes, once you warm up to the feel of it, you can enjoy the massaging,” reads another.
Is it for you?
This massager is perfect for those who spend hours on end working from a laptop or phone, which can cause fatigue for your eyes and mind.
