Meet your new go-to frock: Amazon's 'cute and swingy' A-line dress is on sale for just $17!

Imagine your favorite long-sleeve, crew-neck, jersey-knit tee—the one you love to throw on with a pair of jeans. Now imagine that beloved top transformed into a knee-length, A-line dress you can wear practically anywhere with flats, sneakers or boots—and maybe even a pair of tights.

That’s the Amazon Essentials Women's Long-Sleeve Crewneck Swing Dress in a nutshell, and right now you can save more than $7 on this top-selling frock that’ll get constant use. It’s on sale for just $17.

This “soft and comfy” dress, as some five-star Amazon reviewers describe it, has what we consider the perfect cut. It doesn’t cling, but it’s also not boxy. As its name implies, this dress swings—its A-line shape moves with you, giving it a flirty, feminine bounce. You could say the Amazon Essentials Women's Long-Sleeve Crewneck Swing Dress just goes with the flow.

Best of all, we’ve spotted it on sale in three colors and patterns right now: black-and-white stripe, navy-and-coral stripe, and solid jade green. That’s one for every type of mood you’re in, so why not grab ‘em all? At least you’ll know you have three dresses in your everyday wardrobe that you always look and feel great in.

How can you know for sure? Well, Amazon Essentials puts the legwork into making sure all of its clothes are customer-approved. The label actually listens to customer feedback and fine-tunes its items according to whatever you’ve got to say about fit, quality, comfort and more.

And here’s what some customers are saying already about the latest version of Amazon Essentials’ Women's Long-Sleeve Crewneck Swing Dress:

“This dress looks and feels great. The fabric is a lightweight slinky knit,” one fan wrote. “It's very stretchy. The sleeve length is generous. The A-line shape is very flattering. You can choose your normal size or size down for a more fitted look.”

Another happy customer said the dress is “like my favorite pair of bedroom slippers. It's so cozy and comfy. I dress it up with tight leggings, chunk-heeled ankle boots and long scarves or necklaces. Or dress it down by pairing with pajama pants and sleep in it. It's basically a t-shirt material and hangs like an extra long, flared t-shirt. It's my go-to comfort dress.”

The word is out—the Amazon Essentials Women's Long-Sleeve Crewneck Swing Dress is just $17 as we speak. Get your paws on one—or three—before supplies are gone!

