Amazon’s Epic After-Christmas Sale Is Here, and We Found the 30 Best Deals for Up to 75% Off

Now that Christmas is over and you’re done shopping for your loved ones, it’s time to treat yourself to something new. And there’s no better time to go on a little spree: Amazon just launched its massive after-Christmas sale. The sitewide event includes savings across the fashion, beauty, and home categories, and we found the 30 best deals to add to your cart.

Sale prices start at just $7, with discounts of up to 75 percent off. You’ll find tons of brand-name products for less, like Gap wide-leg pants for half-off, the best-selling Julep eyeshadow stick for $13, and a Vitamix blender for less than $300. Below, browse through all 30 of our Amazon after-Christmas sale picks to kick off the year with something new.

Shop now: $74 (Originally $139); amazon.com



Best Fashion Deals:

The fashion department is full of discounts on winter essentials. Save on everyday sweaters, like this Daily Ritual ribbed cardigan and this Amazon Aware V-neck fleece, as well as versatile pants, like these Savage x Fenty ribbed leggings that you can wear for working out and lounging around. There are also tons of shoes and accessories for less, including a stylish faux-shearling Baggallini crossbody and a pair of Dr. Martens Chelsea boots. Keep scrolling to check out more incredible Amazon fashion deals from top brands.

Shop now: $7 (Originally $13); amazon.com



Best Beauty Deals:

If your beauty routine could use a refresh in the new year, you’re in luck; Amazon slashed prices on popular skincare, makeup, and hair care products. It Cosmetics' anti-aging face cream and the InstaNatural Vitamin C Scrub are both on sale, making it easy to exfoliate and nourish your skin this season. For makeup, tons of luxury products are discounted, including this Anastasia Beverly Hills brow gel and this shimmery Haus Laboratories lip gloss. And from the hair section, the wax stick that went viral on TikTok is on sale for $7. Click through even more must-have Amazon beauty deals, below.

Shop now: $17 (Originally $27); amazon.com



Best Home Deals:

Now that you’ve stocked up on new fashion and beauty products, it’s time to give your home some TLC. Amazon’s after-Christmas sale includes deals on decor, cleaning gadgets, and kitchenware. The retailer’s best-selling dried flowers (that you don’t have to worry about taking care of) are on sale for $17, while a calming Chesapeake Bay candle is just $11. To make cleaning up small messes in your space faster and easier, grab this Eufy handheld vacuum for 33 percent off. And to keep you caffeinated, the Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine is on sale. If you can believe it, there are even more impressive home deals to shop below.

Shop now: $186 (Originally $248); amazon.com



Shop now: $42 (Originally $75); amazon.com



Shop now: $160 (Originally $200); amazon.com



Shop now: $13 (Originally $16); amazon.com



Shop now: $80 (Originally $120); amazon.com



Shop now: $172 (Originally $230); amazon.com



