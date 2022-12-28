Amazon editors say this is the best book of 2022: 'You’ll walk with a bounce in your step!'

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The year is winding down, which means the highly anticipated “best of” lists are starting to roll in. One of the first to kick off the trend is Amazon, with its coveted “Best Books of 2022” list, and this year’s selections are pretty epic.

Here’s how it works. Amazon book editors carefully curate and compile the list with titles that span categories ranging from novels to cookbooks. In 2022, like in 2021, fiction reigned supreme.

In July 2022, Amazon released its mid-year list, heralding Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt as the best book of the year up until that point. However, with the year ending and more releases to consider, the rankings have changed, and Gabrielle Zevin’s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow nabbed the top spot.

Amazon editors loved the novel so much that they claimed, after reading it, “You’ll walk with a bounce in your step.”

“We’ve had a bumper crop of amazing books to choose from this year,” Sarah Gelman, editorial director for Amazon Books, said in a press release. “But to get our passionate (read: opinionated) team of editors to agree on one they loved is almost a miracle.”

Gelman added that that “miracle” turned out to be the novel Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow.

“A simply perfect book about the complexities of human relationships, the importance of human connection, the innocence and optimism of youth, our journey with technology and the many shades of love,” Gelman said as to why the group dubbed Zevin’s novel the best of the best.

Readers are also massive fans of Zevin’s best-selling title. In fact, one of the quotes from the book that resonates most with readers, according to Amazon, is this selection: “What is a game?” Marx said. “It’s tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow. It’s the possibility of infinite rebirth, infinite redemption. The idea that if you keep playing, you could win. No loss is permanent, because nothing is permanent, ever.”

If you also want to check out what else is on the list, find the 10 Best Books of 2022, as chosen by Amazon’s Book Editors, below.

