Amazon Echo Dot Black Friday deal: 53% off in retailer’s sale
Black Friday 2020 is getting closer and closer, with just a day to go until the main event.
It falls on 27 November and as England is still in its second national lockdown, the sales will all be online this year.
Retailers have responded to this online transition by starting their sales earlier than ever before.
Amazon kicked off its early bird Black Friday deals a whole month ahead of the event, while others including John Lewis & Partners, Debenhams, Virgin Media and Very have all started too.
Although Amazon’s sale has been running since the end of October (crazy, we know) it’s definitely still got some great deals left up its sleeve, as it has finally launched discounts on the hugely popular Echo smart speakers.
The Echo Dot is always a huge hit on Black Friday, as the online giant slashes prices for the sale. Today it has revealed a huge saving on the third generation device, and given it’s a best-seller, we’d suggest adding it to your basket quickly.
Read on for everything you need to know about this huge deal with an expert review of the device itself.
Amazon Echo Dot Third Generation: Was £39.99, now £18.99 – Buy now
Amazon has slashed the price of its popular Echo Dot by 53 per cent, and at just under £20, it’s now a total steal.
The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, awarded this particular model a spot in our review of the best smart speakers, praising its impressive performance at such a reasonable price.
He said: “It can do all the Alexa-related tasks that the most advanced speakers do, such as answering questions, turning smart home gadgets on or off, and so on.”
While the sound quality is more basic than other Echo speakers, Phelan was still impressed: “Radio, podcasts and audio books all sound good, with clear vocals. Echo devices can make audio calls to one another and these work well, too. However, if you want to make music sound good, you’ll need to connect it to regular speakers.”
Amazon Echo Dot Fourth Generation: Was £49.99, now £28.99 – Buy now
If you’re looking for the latest model of the Echo Dot, the new fourth generation model is also on sale, reduced from £49.99 to £28.99. It has a sleek, rounder design and promises improved sound quality and multiple layers of privacy protection built in.
