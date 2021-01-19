Amazon’s Echo Buds are on super-sale for a limited time
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Wireless earbuds are all the rage right now. And to keep up with the times, shoppers often end up spending hundreds of dollars on options that claim to deliver sound quality and portability.
Amazon, to the excitement of many, entered the earbuds race in September 2019 with the release of its $130 Amazon Echo Buds. Though they almost instantly grew in popularity (with over 18,000 reviews), some shoppers were disappointed to see that they still matched up with the steep prices of their competitors — until now!
Right now, you can snag the popular Amazon Echo Buds for just $90!
Shop: Amazon Echo Buds, $89.99 (Orig. $129.99)
This $40 price cut sees the Echo Buds stand as one of the lowest-priced premium earbuds on the market. This sees them compete in cost with options from trusted brands like Samsung, Bose and Apple.
Programmed with Amazon Alexa, the Echo Buds are particularly a breeze to use for those who already own devices from the Echo family. They can crank out up to five hours of music playback on one single charge and up to 20 hours with the charging case. The Echo Buds can also be quick-charged in 15 minutes with the included case.
Boasting more than 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, shoppers are calling these earbuds “a game-changer.”
“These are amazing. The sound is excellent,” one shopper raved. “[It has] very deep bass, clear mid-range and crisp highs. The sound separation is also incredible. It’s like having an orchestra in your ears.”
Another reviewer specified that “the charge on the buds and case is more than enough to get me through the day.” Another added, “These are a home run and I am glad I took the chance.”
Amazon has not specified exactly how long this deal will last, so if you have been debating whether or not to get the Echo Buds, now’s your chance to get a pair before the price reverts!
If you enjoyed this story, check out these premium headphones that are so crisp, shoppers say it’s ‘like ASMR’.
More from In The Know:
Meet the man on a mission to make 10,000 new friends
The 6 best men’s house robes you’ll love wearing all-day
This best-selling shampoo cured my flaky scalp and I’ve sworn by it ever since
Shoppers say this cordless vacuum is much cheaper and just as powerful as the Dyson
The post Amazon’s Echo Buds are on super-sale for a limited time appeared first on In The Know.