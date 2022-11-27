Amazon early Cyber Monday deals available right now—save on Apple, iRobot and more

Daniel Donabedian, Jillian Lucas, Mark Brezinski and Christopher Groux, Reviewed
·5 min read
Amazon deals are here ahead of Cyber Monday.
Amazon deals are here ahead of Cyber Monday.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Early Cyber Monday 2022 sales are live at Amazon. Starting today, you can snag an awesome deal on an Air Fryer or a powerful MacBook computer. Amazon's Cyber Week catalog is absurdly vast, but our shoppable links help cut through the chaos.

Update 7:25 AM EST: We'll be scouring for the best early Cyber Monday deals all day. Keep refreshing this page for new savings on laptops, Amazon devices and so much more. - Christopher Groux 

Shop Amazon Cyber Monday Deals

50 best Amazon Black Friday deals under $50: Shop Apple, Paw Patrol, Crest Whitestrips and more

Black Friday 2022: The best 250+ Cyber Monday deals you can already shop

10 best Cyber Monday Amazon deals 

Save on Apple Airpods, Meta Quest VR, iRobot and more

  1. AirPods Pro 2nd Generation for $199.99 (Save $50)

  2. Meta Quest 2 VR headset for $349.99 (Save $50)

  3. iRobot Roomba j7+ for $599 (Save $200)

  4. $100 Apple Gift Card & Get $15 Amazon Credit w/ code APPLEDEAL

  5. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $68 (Save $27.42 to $31.99)

  6. Apple 2020 13-Inch MacBook Air from $799 (Save $200)

  7. Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB for $94.99 (Save $45)

  8. Instant Pot 6-Quart Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $99.95 (Save $70.04)

  9. Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $125.30 (Save $124.69)

  10. Ninja Speedi Air Fryer for $160 (Save $39)

10 best Amazon Cyber Monday deals under $100 

Save on an Instant Pot, Kindle, Air Purifier

Get excellent markdowns on e-readers and pressure cookers ahead of Cyber Monday 2022.
Get excellent markdowns on e-readers and pressure cookers ahead of Cyber Monday 2022.

  1. Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush for $29.99 (Save $19.97)

  2. Lorelai 14-Inch Metal Platform Full Bed Frame for $75.14 (Save $84.86)

  3. Instant Pot 6-Quart Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $99.95 (Save $70.04)

  4. Arlo Black Essential Spotlight Wireless Security Camera for $79.99 (Save $50)

  5. Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB for $94.99 (Save $45)

  6. Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse for $34.99 (Save $45)

  7. Ray-Ban Rb4165 Justin Rectangular Sunglasses for $95 (Save $44.38)

  8. MOOKA B-D02L Air Purifier for Large Room for $57.97 with on-page coupon (Save $52.02)

  9. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $68 (Save $27.42 to $31.99)

  10. Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 (Save $25)

Best Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals

Save on Vizio, Sony, LG, Samsung TVs

Samsung's Q70A TV mixed deep black levels with ample brightness for less than $900 right now.
Samsung's Q70A TV mixed deep black levels with ample brightness for less than $900 right now.

Shop Amazon TV deals

Best Amazon Device deals

Deals on Alexa, Fire and Kindle devices

Amazon tablets are on sale Sunday, November 27.
Amazon tablets are on sale Sunday, November 27.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)  with Philips Hue White Smart Bulb bundle for $17.98 (Save $38)

Shop Amazon device deals

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Apple deals

Deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks

Pick up must-have Apple Airpods, iPads, and Apple TVs at Amazon during Cyber Monday.
Pick up must-have Apple Airpods, iPads, and Apple TVs at Amazon during Cyber Monday.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on laptops, PCs and tablets

Save on HP, Samsung and more

Shop early Cyber Monday deals on Samsung and Apple products at Amazon.
Shop early Cyber Monday deals on Samsung and Apple products at Amazon.

►More: Save big on gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals—Alienware, Razer Blade and Victus are $600 off

Best Amazon Cyber Monday home & garden deals

Deals on Bissell, iRobot, eufy and more

Shop these Amazon home deals.
Shop these Amazon home deals.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday lifestyle deals

Deals on GrubHub+, Water Flosser, Oral-B

Upgrade your self care routine with this Amazon deal on a customer-favorite eye massager.
Upgrade your self care routine with this Amazon deal on a customer-favorite eye massager.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday furniture deals

Deals on mattresses, tables and more

This budget-friendly end table is one of many furniture pieces available from Amazon's early Cyber Monday deals.
This budget-friendly end table is one of many furniture pieces available from Amazon's early Cyber Monday deals.

Shop Amazon furniture deals

Best Amazon Cyber Monday gaming deals

Save on Meta, Nintendo and more

Score big on gaming deals at Amazon
Score big on gaming deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon gaming deals

Best Amazon Cyber Monday mattress deals

Deals on Zinus, Casper, Nectar and more

Shop deals on mattresses from Casper, Nectar and more on Amazon
Shop deals on mattresses from Casper, Nectar and more on Amazon

Shop Amazon mattress deals

Best Amazon Cyber Monday clothing deals

Save on Levi's, Hanes, Kate Spade, Champion

Save big on stylish fashion finds.
Save big on stylish fashion finds.

Shop Amazon clothing deals

Best Amazon Cyber Monday beauty deals

Deals on Revlon, Crest, Laneige, Vichy

The updated Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus has more functions and better portability than other hot air brushes.
The updated Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus has more functions and better portability than other hot air brushes.

Shop Amazon beauty deals

Best Amazon Cyber Monday tech deals

Deals on JBL, Apple, Logitech and HP

The Amazon Fire Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices we've ever tried.
The Amazon Fire Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices we've ever tried.

►More: Save up to $880 during Cyber Monday 2022 mattress deals at Leesa, Nectar and Casper

Best Amazon Cyber Monday kitchen deals

Save on Lodge, Hamilton Beach, Breville and All-Clad

Shop Amazon kitchen deals

Best Amazon Cyber Monday headphone and earbud deals

Deals on Sony, Beats and more 

Save big on headphones from Sony, Beats and more during the Amazon Cyber Monday event.
Save big on headphones from Sony, Beats and more during the Amazon Cyber Monday event.

Shop Amazon headphone and earbud deals

Best Amazon Cyber Monday toy and game deals

Deals on Legos, Nerf and L.O.L. Surprise

Give your kids something fun this holiday with these Amazon Cyber Monday toy deals.
Give your kids something fun this holiday with these Amazon Cyber Monday toy deals.

Shop Amazon toy and game deals

►More: Be the hero of the holidays—Shop 100+ toy deals this Cyber MondayCyber Monday

Best Amazon Cyber Monday smart home deals

Save on Kasa devices, Amazon Echo and more

The Jall Wake Up Light looks like our best overall choice and provides a similar experience at a significantly lower price.
The Jall Wake Up Light looks like our best overall choice and provides a similar experience at a significantly lower price.

Shop Amazon smart home deals

Cyber Monday 2022 shopping guide

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 was Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is always the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

Do Cyber Monday sales happen on Amazon?

As a digital retailer, Amazon is heavily focused on Cyber Monday deals. Whether you’re shopping for a new TV, laptop, tablet and the latest technology or a new winter coat, Cyber Monday will have your needs covered and Amazon will let you score some of the lowest prices of the year.

How long is Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, Cyber Monday is just, well, Monday. The best discounts are usually limited to Black Friday and Cyber Monday; however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

Is it better to buy during Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

Many of the deals available during Black Friday sales events will extend into Cyber Monday. However, because all the most-wanted products sell out fast during Black Friday, we're recommending that shoppers buy their must-have items early (especially if they're already discounted).

Does Amazon do Cyber Monday?

Yes. Amazon's Black Friday sales continue through the weekend and into Cyber Monday when shoppers will be able to find deep discounts on everything from TVs and laptops to gifts under $25 and stocking stuffers.

Do I need a Prime membership for Cyber Monday sales on Amazon?

In most cases, no, you won’t need to have a Prime membership to take advantage of Cyber Monday deals on Amazon. That said, there are likely to be a few deals that are Prime-exclusive, and you can always save on shipping costs by purchasing a Prime membership (even a trial) if you shop on Amazon frequently. Plus Elf is on Prime Video, so it’s win-win.

Shop at Amazon

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 145+ early Cyber Monday Amazon deals to shop

Latest Stories

  • Amazon Just Secretly Dropped 20% Off AirPods For Their Early Cyber Monday Sale

    AirPods are on sale on Amazon for a Black Friday Cyber Monday deal of 20 percent or $50 off now. The wireless bluetooth earbuds have 24 hours of battery life.

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. Boston, which trailed 2-0 late in the second period, tied it with 9:33 left in regulation when David Krejci scored his second of the game on a shot fro

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Bills beat Lions 28-25 for 2nd win in 5 days at Ford Field

    DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking, 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left, lifting the Buffalo Bills to a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday for their second victory in five days at Ford Field. Josh Allen set up the game-winning kick by starting the drive with a 36-yard pass to Stefon Diggs and running twice for 12 yards. Buffalo (8-3) has won two straight to move a half-game ahead of Miami in the AFC East. The Bills were back in Detroit after the NFL shifted their previous

  • Towns powers Timberwolves past Pacers for 5th straight win

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 points — nine of them in a row in a key third-quarter run — and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Indiana Pacers 115-101 on Wednesday night. Minnesota has won five in a row, four of them on the road, to improve to 10-8. Indiana had a five-game winning streak snapped to drop to 10-7. The Pacers closed to a two-point deficit in the third quarter when Towns had the nine-point run as part of a 13-point quarter, after which the Timberwolves led 87-77

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Texans bench struggling QB Davis Mills for Kyle Allen

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Friday. “Reasons why, it's like this for all positions ... you always look for the best option that gives you the best chance to win,” he said. “And that's where we are right now.” Mills, who is in his second year, has struggled as the Texans (1-8-1) have lost five games in a row. They are the only NFL team with just one w

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • 49ers' balanced offense provides big challenge to Saints

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Coach Kyle Shanahan knows it's a challenge to keep all of his playmakers involved in the San Francisco 49ers' offense after the addition of Christian McCaffrey. Imagine how hard it is to defend a group that features McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell at running back, receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and versatile tight end George Kittle. That's the task the New Orleans Saints (4-7) face Sunday when the visit the streaking Niners (6-4). “They’ve got playmakers at th

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Logan O’Connor and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Jamie Benn got the lone power-play goal for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood stopped 32 shots for the Stars, who were coming off an ov

  • Jordan Kyrou scores in OT, Blues rally to beat Panthers 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the game at 1:08 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues to a 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. St. Louis overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period, tying it on Vladimir Tarasenko's goal with 3:49 left. Brandon Saad and Ryan O’Reilly also scored and Thomas Greiss made 33 saves. Aaron Ekblad, Radko Gudas and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida in the first period and Anton Lundell connected in the second. S

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Landon Donovan, DaMarcus Beasley voted to US Soccer Hall

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Landon Donovan and DaMarcus Beasley were elected Saturday to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame and will be inducted May 6 along with Lauren Cheney Holiday. Donovan was picked on 46 of 48 ballots for 95.8% of the vote. Beasley appeared on 45 ballots (93.8%) and Cheney Holiday on 40 ballots (83.3%). The top two players in voting who are on at least half the ballots are elected along with any third-place finisher who appears on at least 75%. Lori Chalupny was fourth with 32

  • Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading Bullock from questionable to out against the Bengals. Shudak, the undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa, returned to practice Wednesday after he hurt his right, kicking leg at the e