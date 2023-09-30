Amazon Dropped Early October Prime Day Deals on Cozy Sheets, and Prices Start at $14

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

We found warm flannel sheets, soft cotton sheets, and more

Just in time for cozy season, Amazon marked down a bunch of soft bed sheets.

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days is slated for Tuesday, October 10 and Wednesday, October 11. Just like the site’s summer Prime Day, this two-day shopping event will feature thousands of deals across categories. But you don’t have to wait until the sale to start saving on bedding: Right now, there are deals galore on customer-favorite sheet sets from Bedsure, Bare Home, and other popular brands.

Whether you’re looking for warm flannel sheets or brushed cotton linens to refresh your bed for fall, there are plenty of cozy sheets to shop at Amazon — and prices start at $14.

Best Bed Sheet Deals at Amazon

Bedsure Queen 4-Piece Sheet Set, $14 (Save 32%)

$20

$14

Buy on Amazon

The most affordable sheets we spotted are from Besure — and they’ve been marked down to $3.50 apiece. The set comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and fitted sheet that fits a bed up to 16 inches deep. Each piece is double brushed (read: super soft), and the fitted sheet and pillow cases have ruched hems. The set comes in 24 colors and sizes twin to split king. Price varies by color and size, with some styles up to 32 percent off.

More than 56,400 customers have given the sheets a five-star rating, calling out their “luxurious feel” and “elegant” design. One customer shared, “These sheets feel cool when it’s warm outside and warm when it’s cool outside.”

Bare Home 4-Piece Flannel Sheet Set, $59 (Save 13%)

$68

$59

Buy on Amazon

If you’re looking for bedding that will keep you warm throughout winter, opt for this four-piece Bare Home sheet set. Made from cotton flannel, the thick sheets have a fuzzy feel. And the fitted sheet, which has an all-round elastic to keep it in place, fits mattresses up to 15 inches deep. The set is available in 17 prints and patterns, and we’re eyeing the blue and silver plaid for the months ahead.

Over in the review section, customers rave that the sheets are “very soft” and “great quality.” And a reviewer wrote, “They keep me nice and warm on a cold winter's night.”

Danjor Linens Queen 6-Piece Sheet Set, $20 (Save 20%)

$23

$20

Buy on Amazon

There are a handful of highly rated six-piece sheets sets on sale, including this one from Danjor Linens that’s racked up more than 107,300 perfect ratings. Designed for year-round use, the set comes with four pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet. Plus, the bedding is made from durable material that’s machine washable, making it easy to care for. And if you act fast, you can grab the set for a set for a little as $20.

“The fabric is incredibly soft and smooth, creating a cocoon of comfort every time I slip into bed,” wrote one customer. “Even after multiple washes, they retain their softness, and there's no sign of pilling or wear.”

Keep scrolling for more of the best cozy sheet set deals happening at Amazon before Prime Big Deal Days.

Lane Linen Queen 4-Piece Cotton Flannel Sheet Set, $40 (Save 14%)

$46

$40

Buy on Amazon

Woolrich Queen 4-Piece Flannel Cotton Sheet Set, $38 (Save 37%)

$60

$38

Buy on Amazon

Mellanni Queen 4-Piece Sheet Set, $36 with Coupon

$51

$36

Buy on Amazon

Elegant Comfort 4-Piece Sheet Set, $20 with Prime

$24

$20

Buy on Amazon

Bare Home Queen 4-Piece Sheet Set, $37 (Save 14%)

$43

$37

Buy on Amazon

Hearth & Harbor Queen 6-Piece Sheet Set, $27 (save 17%)

$32

$27

Buy on Amazon

Sweet Home Collection Queen 4-Piece Flannel Sheet Set, $33 with Prime

$43

$33

Buy on Amazon

Sonoro Kate Queen 4-Piece Sheet Set, $21 with Coupon

$26

$21

Buy on Amazon

