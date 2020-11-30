Amazon Dropped 200+ Deals on Top-Rated Earbuds from Bose, Samsung, Sony, and More — Hours Before Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday officially starts soon, but Amazon has been dropping amazing deals all weekend. Whether you’re looking for a Roomba (you can get one for under $200, BTW) or everyday essentials (this Purell hand sanitizer deal is a must-have), you’ll likely already find it on sale right now. In fact, the retailer has dropped over 200 deals on wireless earbuds that are just too good to miss.
These are the eight best wireless earbuds deals on Amazon right now:
Beben Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds, $19.99 (orig. $24.99)
Aukey Wireless Earbuds, $20.99 (orig. $49.99)
Skullcandy Indy True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds, $34.99 (orig. $84.99)
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired), $109.99 (orig. $159)
Samsung Galaxy Wireless Earbuds with Noise-Cancellation, $129.99—139.99 (orig. $169.99)
Jabra Elite Active True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $149.99 (orig. $199.99)
Bose Sport Earbuds, $159 (orig. $179)
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones, $199.95 (orig. $249.95)
While some earbuds can retail as high as $250, you can actually score customer-favorite pairs for as little as $20 right now. The Skullcandy Indy Wireless Earbuds are nearly 60 percent off right now. They come in seven colors including pink, olive, and navy, are water and sweat-resistant, and have a playtime of up to 16 hours after a single charge. Over 6,200 shoppers have left them a five-star rating, saying that they “sound amazing” and are even “better” than higher-end options.
Even popular options from brands like Bose, Samsung, and Apple are majorly discounted. This is the first time ever the Samsung Galaxy Buds have dropped down to just $130. The earbuds come in four colors and feature active-noise cancellation, which lets you block out background noise.
“Samsung hit this one out of the park — unique design, outstanding sound, and hours of comfort,” one shopper wrote. “These little beans are so amazingly comfortable that you forget they are in your ears.”
These earbud deals are so good, we have a feeling most will go out of stock soon — so make sure to add your favorites to your cart ASAP.