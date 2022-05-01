Amazon driver victim of armed robbery in neighborhood by popular Riverbank shopping center

Deputies with Riverbank Police Services are canvassing neighborhoods in search of a subject who robbed an Amazon delivery driver Sunday afternoon.

The armed robbery occurred about 3:22 p.m. on Damar Court, off Heartland Drive, just north of the Crossroads at Riverbank shopping center, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Luke Schwartz said.

The driver was not injured, Schwartz said, and there was no immediate word on how many packages were stolen. No vehicle or suspect description was immediately available.

Package thefts from porches have plagued communities across the country since home deliveries became common, but Schwartz said his department has seen no evidence that such burglaries are trending into thefts or robberies from delivery vehicles.

He called Sunday’s robbery an apparent “crime of opportunity” and while noting that it comes less than two weeks after a DoorDash driver was fatally shot in Modesto, said there is no indication the crimes are related.

On April 16, Andrew Satavu was gunned down while delivering food for DoorDash on Gardenia Road near the McHenry Village shopping center. No suspect has been arrested and no motive released by police, leaving his family and friends in shock and disbelief.

Anyone with information on either case is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.

