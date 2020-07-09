This top-rated Amazon skater dress hailed the 'best dress' by shoppers

This top-rated Amazon dress has been hailed the "best dress" by shoppers - and it's super affordable. (Getty Images)

Summer is here, and as the weather warms up there is one item our wardrobes are filled with - dresses.

Amazon has catered for everyone’s needs, as they are selling a top-rated skater dress, which customers can’t get enough of.

The OUGES Midi Skater Dress has racked up over 2,000 glowing ratings from customers, and it is no surprise because the design is versatile, stylish and comfortable.

Why we love it

The OUGES Midi Skater Dress is made from a soft cotton and elastane mix, which is comfortable and breathable.

The mid-length a-line design boasts short sleeves, a button front fastening, as well as pocket detail.

This design gathers around the waist, before loosely flowing out, which is super flattering for all body types.

It comes in a variety of colours and prints, from classic blue, black and white shades, to animal and floral patterns too.

The dress is available to buy in dress sizes small to extra large, and cost just £16.99.

What we love is the Midi Skater Dress is also available to buy in a long sleeve version too.

It can be worn casually when styled with sandals or trainers, but can also be dressed up for more formal occasions.

What the reviews say

The OUGES Women's Skater Midi Dress has racked up over 2,400 glowing reviews, with some hailing it the “best dress” and a “comfy” design.

Here’s what customers have to say:

“This is SO CUTE. The length is perfect, the buttons are perfect, it’s flattering, it’s a nice substantial material without being heavy, IT HAS POCKETS...seriously, buy this dress!”

“This dress is very cute and super comfortable to wear. It is longer than I had expected but I am only 5'5 tall. It is perfect for wearing to work as it has a high neck line.”

“Basically the nicest dress I’ve ever brought.

Beautiful colour, light weight. Tshirt material. Very flattering. Fits perfect! Perfect length. Buttons are for show. Love the pockets.

Wish they did in more plain colours. You can dress this up or down depending if your lounging at home or going out.”

Buy it: OUGES Women's Skater Midi Dress | £16.99 from Amazon