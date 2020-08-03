6 pet-owner approved products to keep dogs cool this summer

Struggling to keep your pet cool this summer? We have found the perfect solution. (Getty Images)

If you’ve been struggling in the heat lately, spare a thought for our furry friends who may also be finding the soaring temperature uncomfortable, but who can’t treat themselves to an ice cold beverage to cool down.

There are a whole host of ways to keep your dog comfortable during a heatwave.

Some dogs may like dipping into a paddling pool, or leaping through the sprinklers, while others will be satisfied by laying on a cold surface, staying in the shade or sitting near a fan.

There are a wide variety of nifty gadgets available to help keep your pet cool in the summer; from sun beds with their very own canopy, to cooling vests, blankets and bandanas.

We have rounded up the top-rated products to keep your dog cool in the summer, to suit everyone’s budgets and needs.

Pecute Dog Cooling Mat Large

The Pecute Dog Cooling Mat works to absorb your pets body heat and reduce their body temperature on a hot summer’s day. It is made from sturdy PVC, which is 0.4mm in thickness, and filled with non-toxic gel. Not only is it waterproof, but it is also scratch resistant, so there will be no leakages. One customer wrote: “Simple and effective cooling mat large enough for a big Labrador.”

ALL FOR PAWS Chill Out Ice Bandana

This Ice Bandana has been praised by customers as a “brilliant” creation. One review read: “Keeps dogs cool on warm days, everyone seems happy to wear it too.” It is a comfortable and non-toxic design, which is super simple to use. All you have to do is rinse it in cold water, store it in the fridge and then tie onto your pet to help them keep cool. If they start to overheat simply pour a bit more water onto the accessory, and repeat this step as necessary throughout the day.

UKCOCO Pet Cooling Vest Jacket

UKCOCO Pet Cooling Vest works in a similar way to the Ice Bandana; simply pour water over the vest, ring it out before slipping it over your pet to keep their body temperature down. It is made from non-toxic material, has velcro fastening and is washable, so it is no wonder it has received glowing reviews from shoppers.

Pecute Paddling Pool for Pets& Kids

Paddling pools are fun for all the family - including pets, if you get one that is scratch-proof. This design is made from scratch-proof non-toxic PVC material and is extremely durable as it has a 05.cm thickened fibreboard built into the design. It also features a quick drain plug, as well as a case to store it away when the summer comes to an end. Plus it is available to buy in three sizes so no-one has to miss out on the fun.

AmazonBasics Elevated Portable Pet House

The Elevated Portable Pet House is ideal to keep your pets cool and sheltered when the sun is out. The miniature shelter features a large front opening, a canopy roof with mesh panel and sturdy legs. One review read: “This was so easy to assemble! Took me 10 minutes and I didn't even bother reading the instructions. Sturdy and really great quality. Very impressed.”

Jolitac Elevated Dog Cot Large with Removable Canopy

Jolitac Elevated Dog Cot is similar to the Portable Pet House. This design measures 36 inches in length, 30 inches in width, and can hold up to 100lb in weight, so it is perfect for any pet. It features an elevated lounger to allow air to flow freely and keep your pet off hard and hot surfaces, while the removable canopy will protect your furry friend from the sun’s rays. Shoppers can’t get enough of the design, as one review read: “Well made and solid bit of equipment which worked well on the hottest day of the year and the dogs loved it. Only drawback was initially it is very hard the fit together as the fabric was very stiff - much easier now.”