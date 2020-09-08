These 'extremely lightweight' face masks come in a 50-pack on Amazon — and it's on sale for less than $6

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
Wearing a face mask is just one way we can do our part and help prevent the spread of COVID-19. While some people have opted for a reusable cloth face covering they can wash after each use, others prefer the no muss no fuss of disposable face masks.
If you’re looking for an affordable, hassle free mask you can keep at the ready, you might be interested in the Bigox Face Mask Disposable Earloop Blue, a 50 pack of face masks you can easily purchase on Amazon.
Bigox Face Mask Disposable Earloop Blue 50Pcs
SHOP IT: Amazon, $5.50 (originally $25)
What is it?
These three ply disposable face masks contain a melt-blown polypropylene filtration layer, a type of high efficiency particle air filter (HEPA). To use, simply wear with the blue side of the mask facing outward, and secure the wire band across the bridge of your nose for a more protective fit.
Bigox’s pack of 50 masks regularly retail for $25 but are currently on sale for only $5.50 — a whopping 75% off.
What people are saying
Bigox’s convenient disposable masks have earned praise from Amazon shoppers for being lightweight, comfortable and as one shopper notes, perfect for people with glasses.
“Great deal for these masks (half the price of masks in my local retail stores!) I ordered on a Monday and received it on Thursday the same week!” one Amazons shopper wrote. “The masks fit snug to the face and the nosepiece bends well, which as a glasses wearer this is a big plus cause it’s embarrassing to walk into walls because of fogged up lenses.”
Other shoppers have said that while they used to rely on reusable masks, they weren’t always being careful with how they stored them or as diligent as they could be when washing them.
“I was using a reusable mask for a long time. That mask would go in my pocket, touch my hands, and also come in contact with other stuff. On receiving a friend's suggestion, I decided to give this a try. Now, this one is extremely lightweight and the ear loops keep the mask in perfect place. I can keep the mask on for a very long time without feeling suffocating and so on. Also the fact that it is lightweight helps it because it is not like a super heavy clothing piece on. It’s actually very simple, sturdy and something that you can’t go wrong with.”
Verdict
If you’re someone who knows that they might not be as diligent when it comes to washing or storing their reusable mask, this affordable pack of 50 disposable face coverings might be for you. Keep them in the car or place a few inside of a resealable plastic bag to carry in your bag or purse so that you’ll always have a few on hand - or can give to a family member or friend who may have forgotten theirs.
At only $5.50, Bigox’s deal is too good to pass up.
