These 'extremely lightweight' face masks come in a 50-pack on Amazon — and it's on sale for less than $6

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Image via Amazon. More

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Wearing a face mask is just one way we can do our part and help prevent the spread of COVID-19. While some people have opted for a reusable cloth face covering they can wash after each use, others prefer the no muss no fuss of disposable face masks.

ALSO SEE: This is the one for me': Amazon's 'most wished for' reusable face mask is Canadian-made, and only $13

If you’re looking for an affordable, hassle free mask you can keep at the ready, you might be interested in the Bigox Face Mask Disposable Earloop Blue, a 50 pack of face masks you can easily purchase on Amazon.

Image via Amazon. More

SHOP IT: Amazon, $5.50 (originally $25)

What is it?

These three ply disposable face masks contain a melt-blown polypropylene filtration layer, a type of high efficiency particle air filter (HEPA). To use, simply wear with the blue side of the mask facing outward, and secure the wire band across the bridge of your nose for a more protective fit.

Bigox’s pack of 50 masks regularly retail for $25 but are currently on sale for only $5.50 — a whopping 75% off.

ALSO SEE: ‘Great protection': Amazon's best-selling face mask for kids boasts more than 3,400 reviews

What people are saying

Bigox’s convenient disposable masks have earned praise from Amazon shoppers for being lightweight, comfortable and as one shopper notes, perfect for people with glasses.

“Great deal for these masks (half the price of masks in my local retail stores!) I ordered on a Monday and received it on Thursday the same week!” one Amazons shopper wrote. “The masks fit snug to the face and the nosepiece bends well, which as a glasses wearer this is a big plus cause it’s embarrassing to walk into walls because of fogged up lenses.”

Image via Amazon. More

Other shoppers have said that while they used to rely on reusable masks, they weren’t always being careful with how they stored them or as diligent as they could be when washing them.

Story continues