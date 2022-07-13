Amazon device deals on Prime Day 2022: Discounts on Fire TV sticks, Echo Dot, Kindle and Ring doorbells

As far as business success stories go, it doesn’t get much better than Amazon.

What began as a bookselling website has morphed into one of the planet’s biggest retail companies offering practically anything you can think of, from loo roll to luxury fragrances.

Rare is the internet user who hasn’t found themselves browsing Amazon’s digital aisles at some point, bagging one incredible offer after another.

But aside from Black Friday madness, the discounts and deals don’t get much better than during the retailer’s annual sale for its Prime members known as Amazon Prime Day.

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

It began on July 12 and it’s running right the way through to the final minutes of July 13. Prime Day will be over on 23.59 on July 13, so now’s the time to bag everything on your wishlist.

Do you need a Prime account to get the deals?

The short of it is, yes. You must be signed up to Amazon’s Prime membership in order to access the savings. It’s well worth it: as well as Next Day delivery on thousands of products, there are exclusive deals and services for members only across Amazon Video, Books, Music, Image storage, gaming and more.

It doesn’t cost an arm and a leg either. You can pay a rolling monthly fee of £7.99 or an annual £79, which makes it a little more cost-effective, especially if you’ve got one account for your entire household. Students get an even better deal of almost 50 per cent off  at £3.99 a month.

Both subscriptions come with a commitment-free free trial so you can gauge whether Prime membership is for you. Aside from all the perks we’ve mentioned, Prime members can also take advantage of free Deliveroo Plus and discounts on National Express Tickets, Elemis skincare, Philips electronics and so much more. There’s never been more reason to join the club.

What type of Prime Day deals are available?

There are two main types. First, Lightning Deals: fast and dazzling offers on products in often extremely limited quantities. We’ve seen everything from air fryers to Fire tablets in this category in the past. You need to be quick off the mark to get these, because once they’re gone; they’re gone.

Deals of the day are a slightly slower, more considered affair, lasting for a longer period giving you more time to make a decision. There’s still a time limit on the offer but less of an impulse buy than Lightning Deals.

What deals on Amazon Devices were there last year?

Amazon’s in-house tech arm is continually evolving. As well as it’s much-coveted smart speaker, Amazon Echo (which comes in Dot and Show spin-offs), prices were slashed across Kindles as well as Fire tablets for adults as well as kids.

In home entertainment, Fire Sticks were reduced by as much as 50 per cent with prices falling on the Fire TV Cube too, which combines a streaming device and speaker in one.

Home security is another area in which Amazon is focusing its tech efforts, and sales of the Ring Video Doorbell were among the biggest over the event. All signs point to a repeat in demand this year too.

What deals can we expect this year?

Amazon devices that you can usually count on to come down on price include Echo speakers, Fire sticks and tablets, although the company likes to throw some wildcard offers into the mix to really treat its Prime members.

This year, Prime members will see deals starting as early as July 8 with savings of up to 60 per cent on selected Amazon devices, including Echo Dot (3rd and 4th Gen), Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), Fire TV Cube, Blink Cameras, Ring Home Security, and Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet.

We’ll keep a close watch on these when Prime Day 2022 kicks off on July 12, so bookmark this page and check back when the time comes.

Are there any deals live now?

Yes! Although the deepest savings are reserved for Prime time, Amazon has built its reputation on offering great bargains, and you can scoop unbelievable savings now too.

There are quite a few products in Amazon’s line-up, so here’s a run-down of all the own-brand tech the global retailer has under its sizeable belt, plus what they do and the discounts on offer now:

Amazon Fire Tablet

Amazon’s tablet has gone through many generations and as a result, can go toe-to-toe against bigger players like Apple and Samsung - but for a snip of their RRP.

Use the handheld computer to search the web, stream movies and music and take pictures and record video. You can also download and use other apps like BBC iPlayer, 4oD, Instagram, Facebook, Ted Talks, Pinterest, email and much more.

A kid’s tablet, with child-friendly content, is also available in various colours.

Deals on Fire tablets

Fire 7 Kids tablet (16 GB, Red) + NuPro zipper sleeve kids edition (Navy/Blue) - was: £129.98, now: £122.98

Fire 7 Tablet | 7” display, 32 GB, Black with Ads (2019 Release) - was: £59.99, now: £24.99

Fire HD 8 Tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB, Black - with Ads, designed for portable entertainment - was: £89.99, now: £34.99

Fire HD 8 Kids tablet | for ages 3-7 | 8" HD display, 32 GB | Purple Kid-Proof Case - was: £139.99, now: £59.99

Fire HD 10 tablet | 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, Lavender - with Ads - was: £149.99, now: £79.99

Fire HD 8 Kids tablet (Blue) + BuddyPhones Playtime Bluetooth Headset (Blue, Ages 3-7) + NuPro Screen Protector (2-Pack) - was: £192.97, now: £107.97

Fire HD 10 tablet, 32 GB, Olive, with Ads + Bluetooth keyboard + 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription - was: £259.97, now: £149.97

Buy now £149.99, Amazon

Amazon Kindle

Want to get through your reading list, but don’t have the space or upper body strength to cart around all your books?

Take a British Library’s worth of reading material on trips to the park, on the daily commute or further afield without the need to lug around heavy tomes.

There are slightly different models of the OG e-reader, including the Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis.

Kindle | Now with a built-in front light—with Ads—Black + Kindle Unlimited - was: £69.99, now: £34.99

Kindle | Now with a built-in front light—Black + Kindle Unlimited without ads - was: £79.99, now: £44.99

Kindle, Certified Refurbished, White | With built-in front light - was: £71.99, now: £40.99

Kindle Essentials Bundle includes Kindle E-Reader (Black) with Special Offers, Amazon Fabric Cover (Cobalt Blue) and Amazon 5W Power Adaptor (other colours available - was: £106.97, now: £61.97

Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle includes Kindle Oasis 7" E-reader (8 GB, Graphite), Amazon Leather Cover (Black), and Amazon 9W Power Adaptor - was: £297.97, now: £207.97

Buy now £69.99, Amazon

Amazon Fire Stick TV Streaming Devices

Never before has there been quite so much content to watch on so many services. Sit down to the new releases with Amazon Fire TV, which allows you to stream 4K to your set or the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which comes with and without 4K. Some models also feature Alexa Voice Remote to allow you to watch what you want just by holding down the mic and saying it out loud. Buh-bye endless scrolling.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming device - was: £29.99, now: £12.99

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | HD streaming device - was: £39.99, now: £17.99

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) - was: £49.99, now: £22.99

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote - was: £54.99, now: £32.99

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote - was: £49.99, now: £22.99

Buy now £49.99, Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Meanwhile, the Amazon Fire TV Cube combines a smart speaker and streaming device in one, offering great sound as you watch the latest blockbuster.

Was: £109.99

Buy now £54.99, Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell

An Amazon-own solution to vetting visitors on your doorstep, expected or otherwise. Offering affordable home security, the doorbell connects to an app on your phone, allowing you to screen guests, delivery people and more, speaking to them through the device’s speaker. With flexi-working now the norm, you need never miss a parcel again.

Current deals on Ring Video Doorbell

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 - was: £219.99, now: £210.99

Echo Show 5 | 2nd generation (2021 release) + Ring Video Doorbell - was: £124.98, now: £35.99

Ring Video Doorbell 3 + Ring Chime by Amazon - was: £188, now: £134

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus by Amazon - was: £179.99, now: £119.99

Ring Video Doorbell 4 by Amazon - HD Video with Two-Way Talk - was: £179.99, now: £129.99

Ring Alarm 7 Piece Kit (2nd Generation) by Amazon - was: £269.97, now: £169.99

Ring Video Doorbell Wired + Plug-In Adapter by Amazon + Echo Show 5 (2nd gen - 2021 release, White) - was: £134.98, now: £45.99

Ring Video Doorbell Wired + Ring Plug-In Adapter (2nd generation) + Echo Show 5 | 2nd generation (2021 release) - was: £134.98, now: £45.99

Ring Video Doorbell Satin Nickel + Echo Dot (4th generation) - was: £139.98, now: £59.99

Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In Black + Echo Show 5 | 2nd generation (2021 release) in Charcoal - was: £164.98, now: £59.99

Ring Video Doorbell Venetian Bronze + Echo Show 5 | 2nd generation (2021 release) - was: £164.98, now: £59.99

Ring Video Doorbell Wired + Ring Plug-In Adaptor (2nd generation) + Echo Dot (4th generation) - was: £120.97, now: £45.99

2x Ring Stick Up Camera Plug-In + Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) - was: £254.97, now: £109.98

Ring Alarm 11 Piece Kit (2nd Generation) + Alarm Outdoor Siren and Indoor Cam by Amazon – was: £459.92, now: £279.99

Buy now £159.99, Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot

A more economical speaker with all the showy capabilities of its bigger brother - albeit less powerful. There’s also the Amazon Echo Spot, a small spherical speaker with a 2.5inch screen that’s ideal for taking from room to room.

Best deals on Echo Dot

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Compact Bluetooth Speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric - was: £39.99, now: £16.99

Buy now £39.99, Amazon

Amazon Echo

A speaker that plays music, browses the web, creates to-do lists, orders shopping online, checks the weather, and controls Alexa-enabled smart-home products through simple voice commands. Just say the word and it shall be done.

Echo Dot (4th generation) in Twilight Blue - was: £49.99, now: £19.99

Echo Dot (4th generation), Twilight Blue + Philips Hue White Smart Bulb - was: £69.98, now: £24.99

Buy now £64.00, Amazon

Amazon Echo Show

A speaker with bells and whistles on in the form of a touchscreen, making it ideal for video calls and conferences. If you’ve installed Philips Hue lights, IKEA smart lights, Samsung SmartThings, Osram Lightify and Honeywell’s thermostat, you can control it all through the Amazon Echo Plus, which has the ZigBee wireless system.

Current deals on Amazon Echo devices

Echo Show 5 | 2nd generation (2021 release) - was: £74.99, now: £34.99

Echo Show 8 (1st Gen, 2019 release) - was: £99.99, now: £59.99

Ring Video Doorbell Wired + Echo Show 5 | 2nd generation (2021 release) - was: £124.98, now: £35.99

Buy now £119.99, Amazon

Echo Buds

Amazon’s own wireless headphones, the Buds boast crisp, dynamic audio thanks to the integrated Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology. The sealed in-ear design cancels out any other noise, so you can listen to your favourite tracks the way that they were intended.

Plug into Amazon Music to access millions of songs or pair it with your podcast provider to listen to shows on the go.

Buy now £109.99, Amazon

