Amazon deforestation soars to 12-year high

(Independent)

Brazil's Amazon rainforest has been decimated by deforestation in 2020, soaring to a 12-year high, official data revealed on Monday.

In 2020, destruction of the world's largest rainforest rose 9.5 per cent from a year earlier to 11,088 square kilometers (2.7 million acres), according to data from Brazil's national space research agency INPE.

The grim update during the press conference came after there had been indications that it would not be good news earlier in the year.

In September, scientists revealed that official data had been miscalculated and the number of fires in Brazil’s Amazon had increased from 2019, putting them at the highest level in a decade.