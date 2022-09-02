Amazon Deal Puts ‘Fleabag’ Star Phoebe Waller-Bridge Among Big UK Earners

The fortunes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge have been transformed after her remarkable success with Fleabag.

The British actor and writer, who won two Golden Globes, three Emmy Awards and a BAFTA for her tragi-comic TV masterpiece, earned nearly £20m ($23.1m) in revenue last year – the equivalent of nearly $58,000 a day, The Times reports.

This figure will be due in huge part to Waller-Bridge’s deal with Amazon, signed in 2019, to create shows exclusively for the streamer, in return for a £16m ($18.5m) annual pay packet. The Times reports a net profit for her company PMWB Ltd of £11m ($12.7m).

The star’s breakthrough TV hit came out of her one-woman stage show of the same name. Since making two seasons of Fleabag, Waller-Bridge has gone on to show-run and exec produce the first season of Killing Eve, and belatedly joined the writing time for James Bond’s most recent outing No Time to Die.

Future projects include appearing in the next Indiana Jones film – not the first time she’s been part of a blockbuster, having played droid L3-37 in 2018 Star Wars spin-off Solo: A Star Wars Story.

