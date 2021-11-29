Amazon Cyber Monday fashion deals are here: Save on sweaters, sneakers and more
Cyber Monday 2021 is here and Amazon has all the fashion deals you could want from Calvin Klein, Adidas, Under Armour and more. To add more excitement to your bargain hunting, Prime’s personal shopper program will let you sit back, relax and have the experts pick your clothing if you prefer. Save $10 off purchases of $50 or more when you use the code PS10 at checkout while updating your wardrobe for the year.
For example, Amazon is offering up to 40% off all Levi's products. You can grab Levi's 505 Regular Fit jeans in men's sizes for $33.24 and in women's sizes at $29.70—down from the typical retail price of $59.99 and $49.50, respectively. These straight-leg jeans never go out of style and are as versatile as they are popular.
Because you’re sure to spend hours digging through Cyber Monday deals, we’ve rounded up the best women's and men's fashion steals for outerwear, sweaters, shoes, dresses, accessories, handbags and jeans.
Amazon Fashion Cyber Monday Women's Deals
Dresses
Daily Ritual Women’s Lived-In Cotton Relaxed-Fit Roll-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt Dress from $16.90 (Save up to $3)
WNEEDU Women's Summer Casual T-Shirt Dresses Short Sleeve Swing Dress with Pockets from $24.30 (Save up to $14.69)
Lark & Ro Women’s Florence Puff Half Sleeve Empire Fit and Flare Dress from $18.20 (Save up to $26.80)
Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Trapeze Dress from $25.90 (Save up to $11.11)
Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Crew Neck T-Shirt Dress from $25.99 (Save up to $11.14)
Sweaters and tops
CRZ YOGA Women’s Lightweight Long Sleeve Shirts Mock Turtleneck Pullover from $18.20 (Save up to $7.80)
OUGES Women’s Open Front Cardigan Shirt with Pockets from $22.94 (Save up to $6.05)
Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater from $27.65 (Save up to $31.86)
Lacoste Women’s Long Sleeve Interlock Cotton Turtleneck from $43.02 (Save up to $26.98)
Jeans, skirts and bottoms
Ewedoos Women’s High Waisted Leggings with Pockets from $12.93 (Save up to $14.06)
Levi's Women's 505 Regular Fit Jeans from $29.70 (Save up to $19.80)
C9 Champion Women’s Woven Training Pants from $20.99 (Save up to $9)
Find Women’s Straight Leg Mid Rise Jeans from $24.30 (Save up to $11.70)
Amazon Essentials Women’s Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant from $24.50 (Save up to $3.50)
Levi’s Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans (Standard and Plus) from $33.92 (Save up to $25.58)
Dickies Women’s Relaxed Straight Carpenter Duck Pant from $35.99 (Save up to $4)
Outerwear
Amazon Essentials Women’s Relaxed-Fit Water-Resistant Trench Coat from $43.20 (Save up to $7.70)
Lark & Ro Women’s Short Shawl Pillow Collar Puffer Jacket from $41.10 (Save up to $37.90)
Calvin Klein Women’s Lightweight Chevron Quilted Packable Down Jacket from $74.65 (Save up to $25.34)
Calvin Klein Women’s Classic Cashmere Wool Blend Coat from $107.73 (Save up to $92.26)
Bags
Druebea Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote from $15.99 (Save up to $15)
Timberland Women's RFID Leather Wallet Phone Bag with Detachable Crossbody Strap from $29.71 (Save up to $15.28)
Under Armour Women's Undeniable Signature Duffle Bag from $33.75 (Save up to $22.25)
Shoes
Under Armour Women’s Ansa Fix Slide Sandal from $14.06 (Save up to $10.94)
New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker from $38.99 (Save up to $25.96)
Adidas Women’s Superstar Running Shoe from $56 (Save up to $29)
Accessories
Fossil Women's Georgia Quartz Stainless Steel and Leather Casual Watch from $58.20 (Save up to $46.80)
Ray-Ban Women's Erika Round Sunglasses from $115.04 (Save up to $57.96)
Ray-Ban Women's Jackie Ohhh Sunglasses from $137.20 (Save up to $58.80)
Amazon Fashion Cyber Monday Men's Deals
Sweaters and tops
ATG by Wrangler Men’s Long Sleeve Mixed Material Shirt from $26.39 (Save up to $6.60)
Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Cotton V-Neck Sweater from $34.99 (Save up to $24.51)
Goodthreads Men’s Lightweight Merino Wool V-Neck Birdseye Sweater from $38.20 (Save up to $6.80)
Under Armour Men’s Storm Snap Fleece 1/2 Zip from $46.36 (Save up to $23.64)
Lacoste Men’s Long Sleeve Crewneck Cotton Jersey Sweater from $57.99 (Save up to $40.01)
Jeans and bottoms
Wrangler Men’s Classic 5-Pocket Regular Fit Cotton Jean from $15 (Save up to $6.99)
Dickies Men’s Flex Double Knee Work Pant Loose Straight Fit from $23.99 (Save up to $11)
Levi's Men's 505 Regular-Fit Jeans from $33.24 (Save up to $26.75)
Calvin Klein Men’s Slim Fit Jeans from $46.25 (Save up to $23.25)
Outerwear
OTU Men’s Lightweight Waterproof Hooded Rain Jacket from $33.99 (Save up to $16)
Levi’s Men’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket from $52.22 (Save up to $45.78)
Levi’s Men’s washed Cotton Hooded Military Jacket from $67.99 (Save up to $12)
Shoes
Adidas Men's Adilette Shower Slides from $21 (Save up to $14)
Reebok Men’s Club MEMT Sneaker from $29.25 (Save up to $35.75)
Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe from $39.38 (Save up to $30.62)
Sperry Men's Seasonal Avenue Duck Boot from $59 (Save up to $59.95)
Accessories
Fossil Men's The Minimalist Stainless Steel Watch from $69.50 (Save up to $69.50)
Ray-Ban Classic Aviator Sunglasses from $112.70 (Save up to $48.30)
Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Glasses from $112.70 (Save up to $48.30)
Citizen Men’s Chandler Eco-Drive Movement Watch from $123.03 (Save up to $151.97)
Shop the Amazon Fashion Cyber Monday Sale
