Amazon Cyber Monday 2021 deals have dropped: These are the 175+ best deals on Apple, Samsung and more
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Cyber Monday is in full swing at Amazon and you can save big on deals for the whole family. Whether you're looking for the best Christmas gifts for your loved ones or just shopping for yourself, you can find some killer deals, including AirPod Pros for just $169.99 and the internet's favorite hair styling tool nearly half off.
At Reviewed, our team of product experts spend all year testing out the best of the best. Below, you’ll find hundreds of Amazon Cyber Monday 2021 deals on some of our favorite brands, including Apple, Nespresso, Eufy, Revlon, Samsung and so many more. Our experts spend all weekend finding the best prices on the best products, so let us do all the research for you.
Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.
Amazon's not the only retailer we're watching. You can check off even more things on your holiday shopping list and save big with Cyber Monday deals across top retailers, including Best Buy, Target and Walmart's deals.
►Cyber Monday 2021: Target unveils Cyber Monday sale with two days of online deals and 'Holiday Best' sale
15 best Amazon Cyber Monday deals
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush for $34.88 (Save $25.11)
Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds for $99.95 with coupon code BYZPPJADUODB (Save $50 and get a $10 Amazon credit)
TCL 50-inch 5-Series 4K UHD Roku Smart TV for $449.99 (Save $250)
LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course Set for $47.99 (Save $12)
SodaStream sparkling water maker with CO2 and DWS bottle for $59.98 (Save $40.01)
Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $159.99 (Save $90)
Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set for $249.95 (Save $420.05)
Oculus Quest 2 for $299 (Get a $50 Amazon credit with code OCULUS50)
GE Profile Opal countertop nugget ice maker for $409.99 (Save $119.01)
Sony XBR-55A9G 55-inch TV: MASTER Series BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 model) for $1,399.99 (Save $900)
The best Cyber Monday headphone deals on Amazon
New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) for $149.99 with on-page coupon (Save $29.01)
Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset for $29.99 (Save $20)
Sony WHCH710N Noise Canceling Headphones for $78 (Save $101.99)
Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $99.99 (Save $80)
Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds for $128 (Save $71.99)
Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds at Amazon for $99.95 with coupon code BYZPPJADUODB (Save $50 and get a $10 Amazon credit)
HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset for $142.61 (Save $7.38)
Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $149.99 (Save $80)
Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for $149.99 (Save $100)
Skullcandy Crusher ANC Personalized Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones for $219.99 (Save $100)
Bose QuietComfort Noise Canceling Earbuds for $199 (Save $80)
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones for $248 (Save $101.99)
Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones for $248 (Save $31.99)
Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 Gaming Headset for $279 (Save $50)
The best Cyber Monday tech deals on Amazon
Accessories
Anker Power Strip Surge Protector for $16.99 with code ANKERA9191CF (Save $11)
Philips Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit + Extension for $74.95 (Save $60.03)
Computers
HP 15-Inch 11th Generation Laptop for $533.13 (Save $126.86)
MSI Summit E13 13-Inch Flip Evo Professional Laptop for $1,199 (Save $400)
2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage) for $1,349 (Save $150)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-Inch Touch-Screen for $1,549.99 (Save $150)
Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook 11.6-Inch Laptop for $159.99 (Save $160)
Apple watches
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) for $379.99 with on-page coupon (Save $20.01)
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) for $459 (Save $290)
Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) (Renewed) for $459 (Save $40)
Fitbits
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker for $59.95 (Save $40)
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for $99.95 (Save $50)
Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch for $118.99 (Save $23.95)
Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker for $129.95 (Save $50)
Tablets
Kindle Oasis (with 3 months of free Kindle Unlimited) for $194.99 (Save $85)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11-Inch 128GB Android Tablet for $499 (Save $150.99)
TVs
TCL Alto 8i 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar for $119.99 (Save $60)
TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV for $359 (Save $140.99)
TCL 50-inch 5-Series 4K UHD Roku Smart TV for $449.99 (Save $250)
TCL 55-Inch 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $699.99 (Save $99.01)
LG OLED C1 Series 55-Inch Alexa Voice Remote Control Built-In 4k Smart TV for $1,296.99 (Save $203)
Sony XBR-55A9G 55-inch TV: MASTER Series BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 model) for $1,399.99 (Save $900)
Samsung 85-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series 4K LED Smart TV for $1,797.99 (Save $1,002)
Samsung 75-Inch Class Neo QLED QN90A Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $2,597.99 (Save $902)
Streaming devices
Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa for $24.99 (Save $25)
Speakers / Soundbars
Klipsch Cinema 400 Sound Bar + 8Inch Wireless Subwoofer for $249 (Save $80)
Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $99.99 (Save $50)
Video games
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch for $35 (Save 24.99)
Xbox Game Pass for PC - 3-Month Membership for $19.99 (Save $10)
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox for $29.99 (Save $8)
Far Cry 6 PlayStation 5 Standard Edition for $35 (Save $24.99)
Oculus Quest 2 for $299 (Get a $50 Amazon credit with code OCULUS50)
The best Cyber Monday toy deals on Amazon
Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar for $9.99 (Save $14.80)
Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat 24-Piece Pet Vet Play Set for $19.46 (Save $13.03)
Crayola 40-Piece Paint Brush Pens Set for $23.16 (Save $17.83)
Melissa & Doug 17-Piece Wooden Take-Along Tabletop Railroad for $23.99 (Save $13.80)
Lego City Space Mars Research Shuttle Building Kit for $31.99 (Save $8)
Melissa & Doug Top & Bake 34-Piece Wooden Pizza Counter Play Set for $33.99 (Save $20.00)
LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course Set for $47.99 (Save $12)
Melissa & Doug Fold and Go Wooden Barn With 7 Animal Play Figures for $38.41 (Save $21.08)
The best Cyber Monday kitchen deals on Amazon
Ninja SP201 Digital Air Fry Pro Countertop 8-in-1 Oven for $169.99 (Save $60)
Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set for $249.95 (Save $420.05)
Cuisinart WMR-CA Round Classic Waffle Maker for $24.99 (Save $5)
SodaStream sparkling water maker with CO2 and DWS bottle for $47.91 (Save $52.08)
KitchenAid KHMB732ER Cordless Hand Mixer for $69.99 (Save $30)
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid for $119.95 (Save $80.04)
Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Machine by Breville for $127.46 (Save $32.49)
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $79.95 (Save $60.04)
Zojirushi NS-TSC10 Micom Rice Cooker and Warmer for $150.99 (Save $41.01)
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville for $156.86 (Save $23.13)
Cuisinart TOA-60BKS Convection Air Fryer for $159.99 (Save $69.96)
Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy Rice Cooker, 5.5-Cup for $178.98 (Save $77.02)
GE Profile Opal countertop nugget ice maker for $409.99 (Save $119.01)
The best Cyber Monday vacuum deals on Amazon
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum for $137.98 (Save $92.01)
Shark VM200P12 VACMOP Vacuum Mop Bundle for $62.99 (Save $37)
Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum with HEPA Filter for $186.89 (Save $50)
eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Edge Robot Vacuum for $199.99 (Save $149.01)
Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base for $299.79 (Save $200.20)
iRobot Roomba i4+ (4552) Robot Vacuum for $399.99 (Save $250.99)
The best Cyber Monday home and furniture deals on Amazon
Welhome Franklin Premium 100% Cotton 6 Piece Towel Set for $33.99 (Save $16)
Christopher Knight Home Mission Fabric Storage Ottoman for $137.02 (Save $32.97)
DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $139 (Save $60)
Swiss Safe 2-in-1 First Aid Kit, 120-Piece for $19.24 (Save $8.24)
Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $159.99 (Save $90)
Weber 45010001 Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill for $489 (Save $80)
Gogogo Sport Vpro Laser Golf/Hunting Rangefinder for $64 (Save $35.99)
The best Cyber Monday fashion and beauty deals on Amazon
Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips + Crest 3D White 1 Hour Express Whitestrips for $31.99 (Save $16)
Crave Naturals Biggie Glide Thru Detangling Brush for $11.98 (Save $2.99)
Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush for $29.97 (Save $19.97)
Hot Tools Pro Signature Detachable One Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer for $38.27 (Save $31.71)
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush for $34.88 (Save $25.11)
Oral-B Pro 3000 3D White Electric Toothbrush for $78 (Save $11.94)
Panasonic Electric Cordless Razor for Men for $119.99 (Save $80)
Women’s clothing
Calvin Klein Women's Hooded Chevron Packable Down Jacket from $70.33 (Save up to $55.31)
Calvin Klein Women's Classic Cashmere Wool Blend Coat from $91.43 (Save up to $97.19)
Men’s clothing
Calvin Klein Men's Short Sleeve Button Down Stretch Cotton Shirt from $9.59 (Save up to $48.49)
Hanes Men's Ultimate Cotton Heavyweight Pullover Hoodie Sweatshirt from $14.99 (Save up to $12)
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt in Classic Fit from $21.47 (Save up to $34.75)
Purses and wallets
Estalon RFID Blocking Checkbook Wallet with Credit Card Slots for $19.99 (Save $3)
SENDEFN Leather Credit Card Holder with RFID Blocking Large Capacity Wristlet for $27.99 (Save $6)
The best Cyber Monday health and fitness deals on Amazon
NordicTrack Commercial Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFit Membership for $1,599 (Save $400)
The best Cyber Monday gift card deals on Amazon
Get Three Months of Amazon Music Unlimited for Free (Save $29.97)
Get 6 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited and Disney+ for $59.94 (Save $47.94)
The best Cyber Monday smart home deals on Amazon
Blink Mini Compact Indoor Plug-In Smart Security Camera for $19.99 (Save $15)
Echo Dot (3rd Generation) Smart Speaker for $19.99 (Save $20)
Echo Dot (4th Generation) Smart Speaker for $29.99 (Save $20)
Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa for $44.99 (Save $40)
Facebook Portal 10” Touch Screen Display with Alexa for $79 (Save $100)
When does the Amazon Cyber Monday sale begin?
The Amazon Black Friday sale ended on Friday, November 26, with Amazon Cyber Monday deals rolling out on Saturday, November 27.
Following the Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend of sales, we expect to see discounts on select items throughout the holiday season—however, with shipping delays and stock shortages expected, we recommend shopping early to ensure you get all the holiday gifts on your list this year.
What's the difference between Amazon Black Friday deals and Amazon Cyber Monday deals?
While, technically, Amazon Cyber Monday deals roll out as soon as Black Friday ends on November 26, we expect to see significant overlap in Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday markdowns. Both waves of great deals will be exclusively available online, so be sure to secure your Amazon Prime membership ahead of time to enjoy fast and free shipping.
When is Amazon Cyber Monday 2021?
Amazon's Cyber Monday sale kicked off on Saturday, November 27, and is expected to last through Monday, November 29.
Are Amazon Cyber Monday sales available online?
Yes. Amazon Cyber Monday sales are exclusively available online.
Will the Playstation 5 be on sale for Cyber Monday at Amazon?
Amazon had some PS5 consoles available November 27 at their normal retail price (the lowest price you can expect to see it for a long time) and has said that they may potentially return at various times throughout the week. PS5 deals sell out in mere minutes, so you'll need to just keep checking that link to see if you can get one. You'll need to be a Prime Member, but it could be your best shot of getting a PS5 this holiday season.
What are the best deals from the Amazon Cyber Monday 2021 sale?
To date, we've seen massive Amazon Cyber Monday deals on air fryers, headphones, home goods and more—including tons of products from some of our favorite brands, like Apple, Zojirushi, Sony, Instant Pot, Bose, iRobot and Shark.
Every day Amazon adds even more sales to their lineup of Cyber Monday 2021 deals. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently to scoop the hottest Amazon discounts on must-have items this holiday season.
Does Amazon have special Cyber Monday deals for Amazon Prime members?
Yes. During the holiday shopping season, Amazon Prime members have early access to select holiday deals and can even earn up to 25% back on select Amazon purchases with an Amazon Prime Card and an eligible Prime membership. Meanwhile, Prime members can get their holiday gifts quicker with access to free and fast shipping, with millions of must-have items available for same-day delivery. If you aren't already an Amazon Prime member, don't worry—you can always sign up.
Shop Amazon Cyber Monday 2021 deals
Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.
There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Major markdowns on AirPods, laptops, TVs