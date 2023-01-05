Amazon to shed over 18,000 jobs as it cuts costs, CEO says

Breaking News

Amazon aims to shed more than 18,000 roles as it cuts costs, the technology giant's boss says.

Affected workers will be informed from 18 January, chief executive Andy Jassy said in a note to staff.

The cuts amount to around 6% of the firm's roughly 300,000-strong corporate workforce.

In November Amazon said it was starting a round of layoffs but did not give a figure of how many jobs it would cut.

"We are working to support those who are affected and are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support," Mr Jassy said.

He added: "Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so."

Mr Jassy did not specify where affected employees were located, but he said the firm would communicate with organisations that represent employees "where applicable in Europe".

He also said the "majority of role eliminations" would be in the Amazon Stores operations and its People, Experience, and Technology team.

Two months ago the firm said it would focus on reducing expenses in its annual review of business operations.

Amazon had already introduced a hiring freeze and halted some of its warehouse expansions, warning it had over-hired during the pandemic.

It has also taken steps to shut some parts of its business, cancelling projects such as a personal delivery robot.

You may also be interested in: