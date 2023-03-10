Amazon Curated a Section of Lightweight Sweaters for Spring — Here Are the 10 Best for Under $45

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Now that spring is around the corner, it’s time to start stocking up on lightweight pieces for the season’s confusing transitional weather. On days when it’s warm and sunny one minute and gray and rainy the next, it’s best to have multiple layers on hand. If you could use a new spring sweater or two, we’ve got you covered with 10 breezy knit tops from Amazon, all for less than $45.

Our picks include crewnecks, cardigans, and cropped styles in a range of fabrics, sleeve lengths, and colors. Prices start at just $18, and all 10 options are available for quick shipping, as long as you’re a Prime member (or signed up for a free 30-day trial). Below, check out the best spring sweaters on Amazon and start planning your outfits for the season ahead.

Spring Sweaters Under $45:

As Amazon’s number one best-selling sweater, this $21 Amazon Essentials crewneck is a no-brainer addition to your wardrobe. It’s made from a lightweight blend of cotton, modal, and polyester, and it comes in 39 colors and sizes 3XS through 6X. Wear the sweater on its own with a pair of jeans and white sneakers for a simple and polished look. And if it gets a little chilly, add a thin jacket on top for an extra layer of warmth and element of style.

If you prefer to layer with cardigans, check out this slouchy style from The Drop that’s on sale for $31. Available in sizes XXS through 5X and six colors — including three neutrals and three brights — the sweater has a V-neckline, functional buttons down the front, drop-shoulders, and knit ribbing along the neckline, hemline, and cuffs. Dress up the cardigan with tailored trousers and loafers, or lean into the laid-back vibe with baggy jeans and chunky sneakers.

For those who are ready to go full-on spring, add this cropped crochet sweater that’s also from The Drop to your cart. The 100 percent cotton top comes in three neon colors and one neutral one, so you can decide how bold you’re feeling with your spring wardrobe. Throw on the loosely knit top over a swimsuit at the beach, with denim shorts or pants for a casual get-together, or with the matching crochet maxi skirt for a night out.

Don’t let warmer weather arrive with nothing in your closet to wear; instead, treat yourself to a few new lightweight sweaters from Amazon and get the ball rolling on your spring looks. Browse through seven more of our favorite under-$45 knits, below.

