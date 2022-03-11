Amazon Curated a Collection of Its Most Functional Storage Furniture — and Pieces Start at $26

Multipurpose Storage Furniture Finds

Amazon

Just like its small-space furniture store, Amazon's latest section is devoted to helping you make the most of every inch in your home.

Amazon launched a new "Hardworking Furniture" storefront that, as its name suggests, is packed with storage-friendly functional finds that can be used a number of ways, giving you a bit more bang for your buck. Everything included is designed to "maximize your home's footprint," the retailer said in a statement about the new curation. And pieces start at just $26.

Storage Furniture Finds

Everything in this new home shop, which the retailer also refers to as "double-duty furniture" is multipurpose. There are nifty end tables with added storage and built-in charging stations, convertible ottomans that transform into lounge chairs and beds, and more unique items.

DHP's platform bed is one of the most reviewed of the assortment, earning more than 2,000 five-star ratings. The upholstered bed comes with storage drawers that make use of the valuable and typically unused real estate under your bed. The twin size comes with two roomy drawers while the full, queen, and king options come with four. And just like your dresser, you can use these to house clothing, bedding, linens, shoes, and all kinds of other items. Owners call it an "all around great purchase" and say "the bed looks much more expensive than it was."

B Fsobeiialeo's storage ottoman is another top-rated find with 3,000 five-star ratings. The four-in-one piece can be used as a seat, footrest, ottoman, and is an attractive storage solution in living rooms, entryways, bedrooms, and beyond. Shoppers love the sturdy design and versatile nature, saying they are especially handy when hosting big groups. The tufted piece comes in two sizes and five colors, all of which come with savings through a coupon right now.

There are more than 120 pieces featured that have earned at least a four-star rating overall, and many come with discounts right now. Browse the complete curation through Amazon's "Hardworking Furniture" hub, or start your shopping with these picks below.

Multipurpose Storage Furniture Finds

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics Round Storage End Table, $37.64; amazon.com

Multipurpose Storage Furniture Finds

Amazon

Buy It! JSB Folding Desk With Storage, $89.99; amazon.com

Multipurpose Storage Furniture Finds

Amazon

Buy It! WLive Lift-Top Coffee Storage Table, $149.99; amazon.com

Multipurpose Storage Furniture Finds

Amazon

Buy It! Songmics Storage Ottoman Bench, $63.99; amazon.com

Multipurpose Storage Furniture Finds

Amazon

Buy It! DHP Tufted Platform Storage Bed (Full), $412.99; amazon.com

Multipurpose Storage Furniture Finds

Amazon

Buy It! B Fsobeiialeo Storage Ottoman Seat, $62.69 with coupon (orig. $65.99); amazon.com

Multipurpose Storage Furniture Finds

Amazon

Buy It! Atlantic Furniture Concord Platform Storage Bed, $525.92; amazon.com

Multipurpose Storage Furniture Finds

Amazon

Buy It! CubiCubi Nightstand Storage Side Table, $59.99; amazon.com

Multipurpose Storage Furniture Finds

Amazon

Buy It! Homcom Rotating Moveable Storage Desk, $159.99 with coupon (orig. $169.99); amazon.com

Multipurpose Storage Furniture Finds

Amazon

Buy It! Jacenthome Moveable Workstation, $69.99 with Prime (orig. $79.99); amazon.com