Amazon: In the cross-hairs of coronavirus and forest fires

It is dry season in the Amazon and, once again, the forest is on fire.

Last year, Brazil's biggest city, São Paulo, went dark because of the smoke. But while the smoke travelled far, the outrage travelled even further with European leaders criticising President Jair Bolsonaro for not doing enough to protect the rainforest.

The Brazilian government this year brought in some early measures to curb the number of fires. It imposed a 120-day ban on fires and deployed the army to badly-hit areas.

But, at the same time, President Bolsonaro has declared the fires a lie. His vice-president also told the BBC that the forest was not burning.

The statistics of course say otherwise. According to Brazil's space agency INPE, the number of fires in the Amazon jumped 28% in July from a year ago. There is concern that August could show a similar rise.

Deforestation and fires

São Félix do Xingú in the state of Pará is at the heart of the inferno. The area has become a deforestation hotspot in recent years.

And as a result, it has also become a focal point for fires as often illegally-cleared land is then illegally burned too.

By day, the smoke drifts into the town and the smell of bonfire lingers in the air. By night, you can sometimes see the sky lit up by flames in the distance.

Struggling to breathe

But the fires are not just killing the rainforest. They are also choking its people.

At São Félix do Xingú's health centre, the medical team is working relentlessly. When the pandemic hit, it was turned into a Covid-only clinic.

The past six months have been intense for Dr Victorino Perez. He is the best chance for the town's residents, who otherwise have to travel eight hours to the nearest intensive care bed.

He says that the situation is not easing here, he is still seeing new cases every day. But now it is fire season, and the team has a new problem.

"Every day I have patients returning with breathing problems that are getting worse because of pollution and the fires in the area," he says.

"With the virus, they just had a dry cough, an irritation, a shortness of breath. When they return, that's got worse, they're coughing more and we can see their lungs are more compromised," Dr Perez explains.

According to a report by the Amazon Environmental Research Institute, Human Rights Watch and the Institute for Health Policy Studies, more than 2,000 people were taken to hospital last year because of breathing problems related to the fires.

The concern is that this year, yet more pressure will be heaped on some of the most scarcely resourced health centres in the country as they deal with both Covid-19 and the fires.

Struggling to recover

Eugenia Lima Silva is one of this year's statistics. She was diagnosed with Covid-19 in April, the first person in São Félix do Xingú to catch the virus.

