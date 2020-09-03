Amazon to create 7,000 new UK jobs after sales surge during pandemic

Amazon is to create 7,000 new permanent UK jobs over the coming months to deal with surging sales since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The online retailer said it had already recruited an additional 3,000 permanent staff this year and is also looking to hire 20,000 temporary workers for Christmas.

Pay starts at a minimum of £10.50 per hour in the London area and £9.50 per hour in other parts of the UK for all full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal roles.

Business Secretary, Alok Sharma said: “While this has been a challenging time for many businesses, it is hugely encouraging to see Amazon creating 10,000 jobs in the UK this year.

“This is not only great news for those looking for a new job, but also a clear vote of confidence in the UK economy as we build back better from the pandemic. The government remains deeply committed to supporting retailers of all sizes and we continue to work closely with the industry as we embark on the road to economic recovery.”

Amazon has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of a rapid shift towards online shopping since Covid-19 struck.

The company’s sales soared 42 per cent in the second quarter of this year. Meanwhile, traditional retailers have cut thousands of of jobs as high streets and shopping centres remain quiet.

More follows…



