Amazon Has Crazy Good Deals on Baby and Maternity Essentials Right Now

Fall may have only just begun, but holiday shopping is already in full swing, and, let us tell you: there are some serious deals to be had, especially when it comes to baby and maternity goods.

Retailers across the board are already slashing prices ahead of the season, meaning you don't have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to get some great deals. In fact, Amazon announced just days ago that they're holding an Early Access Sale (aka Prime Day 2.0) exclusively for Prime members on October 11th and 12th. Just like we saw with Prime Day in July, tons of baby essentials like car seats, strollers, monitors, and more from best-selling brands such as Britax, Baby Bjorn, Maxi Cosi, and others are slated to go on sale.

But, it's far from just Amazon getting in on the holiday shopping action. Target, Walmart, BuyBuyBaby, and many other retailers are debuting steep discounts on baby essentials ahead of the season.

We've scoured the web for the best sales on baby essentials for Black Friday and Cyber Monday and rounded up the deals that can't be missed below. Be sure to bookmark this post and continue to check over the next few weeks as these deals are ever-changing!

