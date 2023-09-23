Amazon’s Coziest Slippers Are Up to 61% Off, Including a Pair Jessica Alba Owns

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Plus, the fuzzy slip-ons shoppers compare to “walking on a cloud.”

The temperatures are slowly (but surely) dropping, which means you’re probably starting to pull out your cozy must-haves. Snuggly blankets, warm socks, and oversized sweatshirts are all great staples, but perhaps one of my favorite cozy essentials is a good pair of fuzzy slippers. If you’re in the market for a new pair this fall, Amazon has a lineup of on-sale comfy slippers just ahead of its Prime Big Deal Days sale in October. Shop my favorite deals below, including a pair with more than 11,600 five-star ratings and memory foam options:

Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Fur Slippers

Nothing sounds better than slipping your feet into these fuzzy Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Slippers on a brisk morning. The slip-on slippers, which are currently 44 percent off, feature temperature regulated fur lining and a moisture-wicking upper. The durable and lightweight silhouette is ideal for both indoor and outdoor usage, allowing you to take your slippers wherever you please. Best of all, multiple shoppers equate the shoes’ comfort to that of “walking on a cloud,” so choose between the 21 color offerings and see what they’re all about while they’re on sale for $50.

Koolaburra by Ugg Fuzz’n Li Slippers

I own these Koolaburra fuzzy slingbacks myself and can attest to their top-tier quality. The neutral two-tone color scheme makes them stylish, but they also have functional features. The elastic back strap keeps them from sliding off no matter what you’re up to, while the foam insole adds the perfect amount of bounce to each step. They wouldn’t be complete without a faux fur upper, of course, which offsets the chunky sole seamlessly. I’ve worn my Koolaburra by Ugg slippers around the house too many times to count, but I’ve also gotten away with coordinating them with leggings and an oversized sweatshirt for a mid-day coffee run.

Zodiac Paloma Slippers

It doesn’t take much convincing to secure a pair of warm, snuggly shoes, but just in case you need a bit more help, Jessica Alba should do the trick. Alba wore these exact Zodiac Paloma Slippers earlier this year as seen on one of her Instagram posts. The cozy-chic shoes provide all-day comfort thanks to the supportive foam footbed, rubber sole, and faux shearling upper. Sophia Bush is just as big of a fan; she Tweeted that she received the slippers “as a gift last holiday season and truly have not taken them off since.” Now, you can try out the shoes in the black colorway for 61 percent off — bringing the price down to just $23.

Evshine Memory Foam Cross-Band Slippers

If you want to be cozy but still show off your pedi, then be sure to check out these Evshine Crossband Slippers. For only $13, you can secure a fuzzy pair of the slides in white, blue, pink, and nine other shades. The faux fur crossband silhouette is trendy and luxe-looking, while the memory foam insole helps to relieve tired, achy feet. Anti-skid and waterproof soles additionally help keep you feeling secure with each step. You can also consider gifting a pair to a loved one while they’re up to 52 percent off, because shoppers call them the “perfect cozy gift.”

Clpp’li Fluffy Suede Winter Mules

Boasting more than 10,400 five-star ratings, shoppers refer to Clpp’li’s Winter Mules as the “best slippers ever,” saying they wear them “indoors and out all year long.” It’s all thanks to the shoes’ suede upper, fuzzy interior, and chic build. Look closely and you’ll also notice a grippy rubber outsole complete with stabilizing ridges. Choose from sizes six to 12 and colors like pink, black, tan, and moe. Better yet, they’re up to 50 percent off right now.



