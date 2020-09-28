Amazon confirms Prime Day 2020 date (spoiler: it’s next month)

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2020 will kick off at 12 AM PT on Tuesday, October 13 and will run through 11:59 PM PT on Wednesday, October 14. But with Prime Day now taking place so close to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, is it safe to shop the deals in October or should we all wait and see what November holds? Amazon says don’t hold back, reassuring Digital Trends that items discounted on Prime Day will not be cheaper on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

With brick-and-mortar stores closing their doors for Black Friday, it’s likely we’re going to see another wave of shipping delays sweep the nation as couriers and retailers fight to keep up the online demand for must-haves like the Nintendo Switch in November — making Prime Day perfect for holiday shopping. In other words, you have a higher chance of snapping up a high-ticket item on the cheap and it arriving in time for Christmas on Prime Day than you do on Black Friday.

Of course, it won’t just be top-of-the-line electronics that’ll have their prices slashed on Prime Day 2020. The virtual shopping bonzana will see everything from coffee and diapers to festive decorations and skincare essentials discounted. If you’re looking for ways to cut back your grocery bill or get your home ready for the festive season without breaking the bank, then look no further: Prime Day 2020 will have everything you need and more at a fraction of what it usually costs.

Remember: Digital Trends will be on hand on Prime Day 2020 to help you find all of the best deals. Our crack team of f experts will be working around the clock, vetting each deal as soon as it’s set live so we can serve up a piping hot bowl of offers you truly can’t afford to miss this Prime Day. Just keep in mind that the most popular items (think: Nintendo Switch) are still in short supply, so best come with your credit card at the ready on October 13 and October 14 or risk missing out.