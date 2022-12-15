Amazon Confirms ‘God Of War’ TV Series Is Coming To Prime Video

It’s official: The highly anticipated “God of War” streaming series is a go.

Amazon’s Prime Video officially announced Wednesday it plans to create a live-action adaptation based on the award-winning and massively successful video game franchise “God of War.”

“God of War is coming,” the streamer simply tweeted, alongside an image of characters Kratos and Atreus from the 2018 Playstation 4 game “God of War.”

In less than 24 hours, fans flooded the post in anticipation for the series based on the popular action-adventure video game set in the world of Norse mythology with over 60,000 likes and thousands of retweets.

God of War is coming. pic.twitter.com/GzbyutRO2k — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) December 14, 2022

In March, reports first emerged that Amazon was in talks with Sony to transform the Playstation series into a streaming TV show.

The series will follow ex-Spartan warrior Kratos “who after exiling himself from his blood-soaked past in ancient Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard,” according to a press release, per Deadline.

After his dear wife dies, Kratos “sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak — his wife’s final wish. Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new Gods and monsters for the fate of the world.”

No casting information for the show has been announced, however, Christopher Judge, who has long voiced the character of Kratos in the games, recently dropped a hint on social media last month that he would like to reprise the role of the merciless warrior in a live-action adaptation.

The “God of War” gaming franchise from Sony’s Santa Monica Studio, which first launched in 2005, consists of seven games.

“God of War is one of PlayStation’s most awarded video games, so we’re excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios to bring our beloved franchise to fans and new audiences in a bold and authentic way,” Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, said per Deadline.

Co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, in association with PlayStation Productions, the series is written by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (“Iron Man”), alongside Rafe Judkins (“The Wheel of Time”) as showrunner.

The latest installment in the “God of War” video game series, “God of War Ragnarök” launched in November on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

“God of War Ragnarök,” which focuses on Kratos and his son Atreus as they take on the Nine Realms, recently slashed records as the fastest-selling first-party game launch in PlayStation history.

Last month, Sony dropped a star-studded live-action trailer starring Ben Stiller, John Travolta and basketball legend LeBron James ahead of the release of the epic Nordic video game.

A release date for Amazon’s “God of War” adaptation has yet to be announced.

