Do Amazon.com's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Amazon.com's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Amazon.com has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. It's good to see that Amazon.com's EPS have grown from US$20.68 to US$23.46 over twelve months. I doubt many would complain about that 13% gain.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Amazon.com maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 20% to US$281b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:AMZN Income Statement March 29th 2020

Are Amazon.com Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$946b company like Amazon.com. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$144b. Coming in at 15% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. Very encouraging.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Amazon.com, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$12m.

The CEO of Amazon.com only received US$1.7m in total compensation for the year ending . That's clearly well below average, so at a glance, that arrangement seems generous to shareholders, and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Does Amazon.com Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Amazon.com is that it is growing profits. Earnings growth might be the main game for Amazon.com, but the fun does not stop there. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, I'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. Once you've identified a business you like, the next step is to consider what you think it's worth. And right now is your chance to view our exclusive discounted cashflow valuation of Amazon.com. You might benefit from giving it a glance today.

Of course, you can do well (sometimes) buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But as a growth investor I always like to check out companies that do have those features.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

