'This is the one for me': Amazon Canada's 'most wished for' reusable face mask is on sale for as low as $10

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Wearing a clean face mask when out in public is one of the best ways to protect yourself against the spread of COVID-19. Although social distancing restrictions continue to lift across the country, it’s still a good idea to wear a non-medical face covering and keep a few clean masks on your person or in your vehicle at all times.
Many people are turning to Amazon to replenish their supply of face coverings for less. While there are some retailers charging upwards of $20 per mask, the best-selling cloth face covering on Amazon regularly retails for just $13 for solid colours and $15 for patterns.
Now, Weddingstar is offering Amazon shoppers the chance to save up to 20% on their top-rated masks, with designs available for only $12.
Weddingstar Washable Cloth Face Mask
SHOP IT: Amazon, from $10 (originally $13)
What is it?
Weddingstar’s Washable Face Mask has quickly risen to become the top-selling reusable face mask, boasting more than 400 customer reviews. The brand offers adjustable non-medical face coverings in a variety of different colours and patterns, which feature a pocket for a disposable filter that offers five layers of protection against potentially harmful particles.
ALSO SEE: This unlikely retailer has the best patterned and printed face masks for adults and kids
The Canadian brand has become so popular, Weddingstar masks are the most wished for mask on Amazon as well as one of the top-selling Health & Personal Care items. Weddingstar recently added new colours and patterns to their inventory for both adults and kids, so that you can show off your personality while keeping yourself safe.
Weddingstar Washable Face Mask in Sailboat Print
SHOP IT: From $12 (originally $15)
Although the disposable filters are sold separately, Weddingstar’s face coverings retail for as low as $13, making it a sound investment that you can wear time and time again.
Each mask features an adjustable nose clip and ear loops for maximum comfort and is made from two layers of cotton fabric large enough to cover the average adult’s face (child sizes are available).
The Canadian-based company recommends washing your face mask in cold water and hanging to dry before your first wear. A line of travel pouches and headbands are also available for an added cost.
Weddingstar Washable Face Mask in Mermaid Scale
SHOP IT: From $12 (originally $15)
What people are saying
Customers have been pleased with the variety and comfort of the Weddingstar masks. At 6.75 inches across the face and 5.75 inches from chin to nose, the large adult size has been recommended for most adults — and even older children.
ALSO SEE: We can't get enough of Jennifer Lopez's $34 bedazzled face mask
“I’m required to wear a mask for work for 10 hours per day and have tried so many over the last three months,” one shopper wrote. “This was by far the best mask, and I ordered four more for myself and two large ones for my husband and oldest son (they don’t fit the reg adult sizes). If I have to wear a mask, this is the one for me.”
Weddingstar Washable Face Mask
SHOP IT: From $10 (originally $13)
Weddingstar Washable Face Mask in ‘Canada Strong’
SHOP IT: From $12 (originally $15)
“I absolutely love these masks,” another wrote. “I have three of them and they all fit me really well and are comfortable to wear since I’m back at work. It’s nice that you can adjust the loops for the ears and they’re pretty easy to breath in.”
ALSO SEE: Shop local with 12 face mask styles that are made in Canada
Verdict
If you’re looking to purchase quality masks that you can switch out for every day of the week and show some personality, these might be your best bet. With so many fun prints and colours for the entire family, Weddingstar’s designs are an affordable and stylish alternative to disposable masks.
Scroll down for even more patterns and prints from Weddingstar!
Weddingstar Washable Cloth Face Mask
SHOP IT: From $10 (originally $13)
Weddingstar Washable Cloth Face Mask
SHOP IT: From $12 (originally $15)
Weddingstar Washable Face Mask in Blue Paisley
SHOP IT: From $12 (originally $15)
Weddingstar Washable Cloth Face Mask in Starry Night
SHOP IT: From $12 (originally $15)
Weddingstar Washable Cloth Face Mask in Mauve
SHOP IT: From $10 (originally $13)
Weddingstar Washable Face Cloth Mask in Powder Blue
SHOP IT: From $10 (originally $13)
Weddingstar Washable Cloth Face Mask in Blue Modern Floral
SHOP IT: From $12 (originally $15)
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.