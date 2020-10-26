'This is the one for me': Amazon Canada's 'most wished for' reusable face mask is on sale for as low as $10

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Wearing a clean face mask when out in public is one of the best ways to protect yourself against the spread of COVID-19. Although social distancing restrictions continue to lift across the country, it’s still a good idea to wear a non-medical face covering and keep a few clean masks on your person or in your vehicle at all times.

Many people are turning to Amazon to replenish their supply of face coverings for less. While there are some retailers charging upwards of $20 per mask, the best-selling cloth face covering on Amazon regularly retails for just $13 for solid colours and $15 for patterns.

Now, Weddingstar is offering Amazon shoppers the chance to save up to 20% on their top-rated masks, with designs available for only $12.

SHOP IT: Amazon, from $10 (originally $13)

What is it?

Weddingstar’s Washable Face Mask has quickly risen to become the top-selling reusable face mask, boasting more than 400 customer reviews. The brand offers adjustable non-medical face coverings in a variety of different colours and patterns, which feature a pocket for a disposable filter that offers five layers of protection against potentially harmful particles.

The Canadian brand has become so popular, Weddingstar masks are the most wished for mask on Amazon as well as one of the top-selling Health & Personal Care items. Weddingstar recently added new colours and patterns to their inventory for both adults and kids, so that you can show off your personality while keeping yourself safe.

SHOP IT: From $12 (originally $15)

Although the disposable filters are sold separately, Weddingstar’s face coverings retail for as low as $13, making it a sound investment that you can wear time and time again.

Each mask features an adjustable nose clip and ear loops for maximum comfort and is made from two layers of cotton fabric large enough to cover the average adult’s face (child sizes are available).

The Canadian-based company recommends washing your face mask in cold water and hanging to dry before your first wear. A line of travel pouches and headbands are also available for an added cost.