Hurry - Amazon Canada's sale on a Hershey's Halloween chocolate ends today!

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

View photos Hershey's chocolate is on sale - just in time for Halloween. Image via Getty Images. More

In case you didn’t already get the memo, Halloween is just days away. And, while trick-or-treating may look a lot different this year, that hasn’t killed the spirit of the spookiest season of the year. Of course, how could it when candy still plays a major factor? To help keep festivities alive, Amazon Canada has rolled out the ultimate daily deal to treat your kids, close loved ones (and yourself) just in time for Halloween.

For today only, you can score a bag of 105 assorted fun-sized Hershey’s Chocolates for just $18. Perfect for chocolate lovers, this bag includes fan-favourites chocolates including Oh Henry!, Reese, Cookies 'n' Crème White Chocolate — but only until midnight PST.

ALSO SEE: 12 D.I.Y. Halloween makeup ideas to try this year

HERSHEY'S 105ct Assorted Bulk Chocolate Bars - 1.5kg - Halloween Candy - Includes Reese, OH Henry! & HERSHEY'S Cookies 'n' Crème White Chocolate, Snack Sized Candy More

SHOP IT: Amazon, $18 (originally $21)

ALSO SEE: 15 pop culture costumes that are trending this Halloween

While Canadian Health Officials do not recommend traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, you can still have a safe and enjoyable Halloween by creating sweet DIY crafts with candy, set up a spread of treats or even use the individually wrapped candy bars to put a fun twist on favourite baked goods.

In case you’re looking for more bulk Halloween candy, take a look a the other goodies Amazon has to offer.

AirHeads Bars, Chewy Fruit Candy, Variety Pack, Party, Halloween, 60 Count More

SHOP IT: Amazon, $32

View photos HERSHEY'S Halloween Chocolate Candy Assortment (Milk Chocolate Bars, Cookies 'N' Crème Bars) 90 Count Candy and Chocolate Bars More