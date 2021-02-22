'I never miss a thing': Amazon Canada's bestselling security camera is only $40

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Amazon Canada shoppers are loving the affordable HeimVision HM203 Security Camera.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

In my neighbourhood, along with an upswing in online shopping and package deliveries, there’s also unfortunately been an increase from porch pirates. It turns out it's not just where I live, since a recent FedEx survey of 1,500 Canadians revealed that porch thefts are on the rise across the country, with one in three online shoppers falling victim to package theft at their door in 2020.

If you’re worried about keeping potential thieves at bay, it may be worth investing in a security camera to ensure that all of your deliveries arrive safely. One top-rated pick from Amazon Canada has impressed shoppers with its easy installation and high quality picture, as well as its affordable price tag.

What is it?

The HeimVision HM203 Security Camera is one indoor security camera that comes with 1920*1080 HD resolution, which can capture crystal clear images and complete panoramic scenes. With a 110° wide-angle advanced glass lens and 355° horizontal rotation, the surveillance camera achieves full coverage of your home to ensure you always know what’s happening.

HeimVision HM203 Security Camera. Image via Amazon.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $40

Activity Alert technology informs you of every potential danger and sends notifications to your phone via the dedicated security app, so there’s no need to worry while you’re away from home. In both daylight and night vision settings, this wireless camera is an ideal choice for ensuring your home’s safety and security.

In addition to crystal clear video in real time, you can also interact with loved ones through two way audio from wherever you are. It also provides settings for motion detection and tracking, should you wish to turn them on.

Story continues

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

What shoppers are saying

Backed by a 4.2 star rating from more than 4,000 worldwide reviews, the HeimVision HM203 Security Camera is the current number one best-selling security camera on Amazon Canada. At just $40, it’s one of the most affordable options on the market, and offers great value for quality according to shoppers.

ALSO SEE: There's still time to save 30% on the 'world's first portable gym' and feel the burn at home

“This is a great camera for the price! Setup was very straightforward,” reads one five-star review. “You can share access to the camera which is great since my wife and I are attempting to use this as a baby monitor. So far so good. The viewing angle and range of view when rotating the camera is incredible. At this price, you could easily buy a few and have your own security system.”

Used for keeping an eye on kids, pets, and general home security, you’ll want to add this to cart if you’re looking for added peace of mind while you’re out of the house.

HeimVision HM203 Security Camera. Image via Amazon.

“I first bought this a while back and have since bought two more (three in total). It's great for keeping track of my dog and two cats while I'm away,” shared another reviewer. “The ability to rewatch video from the cloud or SD card is awesome for when I'm not able to instantly open the app whenever it notifies me about motion or sound being detected. I never miss a thing!”

Although reviews for this security camera are generally positive, some reviewers have noted issues with connectivity, and have cautioned that you double check your network's compatibility before clicking buy.

"This camera pans well, great picture detail, and the 2 way mic works well. Perfect for keeping our eyes on our new baby," noted one reviewer. "My only complaint is that it does not connect with our now updated 5G network. As a result, the camera still works - it's just hard wired into the router, limiting where we can put it in our home."

The verdict

If you're looking for an affordable home security device, the HeimVision HM203 Security Camera is a compact and wireless version that works great for keeping an eye on kids and pets while you're busy.

While it offers a range of tools like two-way audio, night vision and motion-tracking, you'll just want to ensure that this device will fit with your home's existing network before making your purchase.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.