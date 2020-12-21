Forget AirPods! These 'really great' wireless headphones are on sale for just $70, but only for a few hours

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping Editor
·4 min read

1More Stylish True Wireless Earbuds are on sale now on Amazon Canada for 36% off.
Whether you’re working out, working from home, or kicking back with your latest audiobook, a good pair of headphones is a must. They also make a great last-minute gift idea if there’s a student, music lover or gamer on your shopping list.

Right now, Amazon Canada currently has one best-selling pair of headphones marked down by 36 per cent — but you’ll have to hurry. These are on sale as part of Amazon’s Lightning Deals, so after 3 p.m. EST/noon PST, they return to their regular price.

1More Stylish True Wireless Earbuds

1More Stylish True Wireless Earbuds in black Image via Amazon.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $70 (originally $110)

What are they?

The 1More Stylish True Wireless Earbuds are a sleek and affordable option if you’re on the lookout for a pair of wireless earbuds that stay put no matter the activity. Winners of the 2019 iF Design Award, they’re a standout choice for anyone on your shopping list.

Enjoy an uninterrupted playtime of 6.5 hours on a single charge with these long-lasting headphones, which also comes with a Quick Charge feature that provides an additional 3 hours of use with just 15 minutes of charge time. Each pair of headphones comes with three sets of ear tips, so you can find a size that feels comfortable and secure while in use.

Two Bluetooth pairing modes means you can utilize standard pairing with both earbuds for an immersive listening experience, or single Bluetooth pairing where each earbud can be used individually. Two multi-functional buttons provide a hands-free experience, allowing you to play, pause, answer phone calls, and access Siri or Google Assistant with the touch of a button.

The 1More Earbuds come in four fun colours and normally retail for $110, but with today’s deal they ring in at just $70.

What shoppers are saying

With a solid 4-star rating from 3,500 customer reviews, this pair of wireless earbuds offers impressive value for money, sound quality and battery life.

“I've been looking for a really great wireless earbud set for awhile now, but I didn't want to break the bank [so] I thought I'd give these a try,” said one reviewer. “I'm glad I did. The sound quality is fantastic. It's almost as good as my professional monitor headphones, and the depth and clarity of the sound far surpassed my expectations.”

1More Stylish True Wireless Earbuds are on sale now for 36% off. Image via Amazon.
“Great listening experience when you put the earbuds on. The sound is very clear,” added another. “It is easy to bring it when going exercise, studying. The earbuds just fit the ear and are comfortable. The Bluetooth connects quickly and receive the signal fast. Excellent quality and design.”

The only downside to these earbuds appears to be that some reviewers have found the volume not loud enough for their needs.

“More affordable alternative to the popular wireless headphones. These shipped quickly and without issue. Love that there are customizable ear pieces so you can mix and match,” explained one review. “Volume is quieter than some of my other earphones, so if you’re someone who is hard of hearing or just likes to listen to things at an extremely high volume they may not be for you.”

The verdict

For under $100, these headphones are a great choice for listening to music and audiobooks, or taking video calls from home. Since they come in a variety of colours with cool metallic accents, they’re also a fashionable upgrade compared to many standard black or white versions on the market.

