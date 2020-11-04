These bestselling holiday-themed face masks are on sale on Amazon Canada for just $12

Looking for more gift guides, shopping inspiration and holiday deals? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
Wearing a clean face mask when out in public is one of the best ways to protect yourself against the spread of COVID-19. Although social distancing restrictions vary across the country, it’s still a good idea to wear a non-medical face covering and keep a few clean masks on your person or in your vehicle at all times.
Many people are turning to Amazon to replenish their supply of face coverings for less. While there are some retailers charging upwards of $20 per mask, Amazon’s best-selling cloth face covering by Weddingstar regularly retail for $15 for patterned masks ($13 for solid colours).
With the holiday season fast approaching, Weddingstar has released a set of festive reusable face masks on sale now, starting at just $12.
Weddingstar Holiday Face Mask - Nordic Reindeer
SHOP IT: Amazon, $12 (originally $15)
What is it?
Weddingstar’s Washable Face Masks have quickly risen to become the top-selling reusable face mask on Amazon. The brand offers adjustable non-medical face coverings in a variety of different colours and patterns, which feature a pocket for a disposable filter that offers five layers of protection against potentially harmful particles.
The Canadian brand has become so popular, Weddingstar masks are the most wished for mask on Amazon as well as one of the top-selling Health & Personal Care items. Weddingstar recently added 14 new winter and holiday-themed colours and patterns to their inventory for both adults and kids, to help people show some holiday spirit while staying safe.
Although the disposable filters are sold separately, Weddingstar’s Holiday Washable Face Masks retail for as low as $12, making it a sound investment that you can wear time and time again.
Each mask features an adjustable nose clip and ear loops for maximum comfort and is made from two layers of cotton fabric large enough to cover the average adult’s face (child sizes are available).
Weddingstar Holiday Face Mask - Winter Berries
SHOP IT: $12 (originally $15)
To keep your face mask clean, Weddingstar recommends washing your face mask in cold water and hanging to dry before your first wear. A line of travel pouches and headbands are also available for an added cost.
What people are saying
Customers have been pleased with the variety and comfort of the Weddingstar masks. At 6.75 inches across the face and 5.75 inches from chin to nose, the large adult size has been recommended for most adults — and even older children.
Weddingstar Holiday Face Mask - Snowman
SHOP IT: $12 (originally $15)
“I’m required to wear a mask for work for 10 hours per day and have tried so many over the last three months,” one shopper wrote. “This was by far the best mask, and I ordered four more for myself and two large ones for my husband and oldest son (they don’t fit the reg adult sizes). If I have to wear a mask, this is the one for me.”
Weddingstar’s Holiday collection has earned more than 130 customer reviews from Amazon shoppers who are pleased with their design and breathability.
Weddingstar Holiday Face Mask - Nordic Snowflakes
SHOP IT: $12 (originally $15)
“These are not only fashionable, but wash up great and are the most comfortable masks I've had,” said an Amazon customer. “Even my mother, who has trouble with masks, has said these have been great for her. The fit is perfect and you don't feel like you can't breath.”
Verdict
If you’re looking to purchase quality masks that you can switch out for every day of the week and show some personality, these might be your best bet. With so many fun prints and colours for the entire family, Weddingstar’s Holiday Face Masks are an affordable and stylish alternative to disposable masks.
Scroll down for even more patterns and prints from Weddingstar!
Weddingstar Holiday Face Mask - Retro Ornaments
SHOP IT: $12 (originally $15)
Weddingstar Holiday Face Mask - Buffalo Plaid Moose
SHOP IT: $12 (originally $15)
Weddingstar Holiday Face Mask - Cozy Cat
SHOP IT: $12 (originally $15)
Weddingstar Holiday Face Mask - Holiday Tree
SHOP IT: $12 (originally $15)
Weddingstar Holiday Face Mask - Falling Snowflakes
SHOP IT: $12 (originally $15)
Weddingstar Holiday Face Mask- Festive Dog
SHOP IT: $12 (originally $15)
Weddingstar Holiday Face Mask in Nordic Polar Bears
SHOP IT: $12 (originally $15)
Weddingstar Holiday Face Mask - Green and Red Plaid
SHOP IT: $12 (originally $15)
Weddingstar Holiday Face Mask - Rudolph
SHOP IT: $12 (originally $15)
Weddingstar Holiday Face Mask- Winter Foliage
SHOP IT: $12 (originally $15)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
