These bestselling holiday-themed face masks are on sale on Amazon Canada for just $12

Weddingstar, a Canadian-based brand, has released 14 new holiday-themed face masks - available on Amazon for just $12. More

Wearing a clean face mask when out in public is one of the best ways to protect yourself against the spread of COVID-19. Although social distancing restrictions vary across the country, it’s still a good idea to wear a non-medical face covering and keep a few clean masks on your person or in your vehicle at all times.

Many people are turning to Amazon to replenish their supply of face coverings for less. While there are some retailers charging upwards of $20 per mask, Amazon’s best-selling cloth face covering by Weddingstar regularly retail for $15 for patterned masks ($13 for solid colours).

With the holiday season fast approaching, Weddingstar has released a set of festive reusable face masks on sale now, starting at just $12.

What is it?

Weddingstar’s Washable Face Masks have quickly risen to become the top-selling reusable face mask on Amazon. The brand offers adjustable non-medical face coverings in a variety of different colours and patterns, which feature a pocket for a disposable filter that offers five layers of protection against potentially harmful particles.

The Canadian brand has become so popular, Weddingstar masks are the most wished for mask on Amazon as well as one of the top-selling Health & Personal Care items. Weddingstar recently added 14 new winter and holiday-themed colours and patterns to their inventory for both adults and kids, to help people show some holiday spirit while staying safe.

Although the disposable filters are sold separately, Weddingstar’s Holiday Washable Face Masks retail for as low as $12, making it a sound investment that you can wear time and time again.

Each mask features an adjustable nose clip and ear loops for maximum comfort and is made from two layers of cotton fabric large enough to cover the average adult’s face (child sizes are available).

Weddingstar Adult Holiday Washable Cloth Face Mask - in Winter Berries. More

To keep your face mask clean, Weddingstar recommends washing your face mask in cold water and hanging to dry before your first wear. A line of travel pouches and headbands are also available for an added cost.