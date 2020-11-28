Get ready! Amazon Canada's Cyber Monday deals start now

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

GUTTENBERG, NJ - NOVEMBER 26: In this photo illustration, Amazon advertises Cyber Monday sales on its company websites on November 26, 2018 in Guttenberg, New Jersey. Americans expect are expecting to spend $6.6 million on Cyber Monday deals. (Photo Illustration by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images)

If you weren’t able to check out the Black Friday sales happening online this year, not to worry because Amazon has you covered.

Following their week-long Black Friday sale, the site is kicking off savings with early Cyber Monday deals that have just been released.

As part of the cyber sale, you’ll find the biggest and best deals on fashion for the entire family, with up to 30 per cent off on everything from warm winter outerwear to shoes and accessories you’ll love.

You’ll also find major discounts on Amazon devices. If you’re interested in upgrading to the latest models of speakers, tablets and security systems, or if you’re new to the world of smart home technology, there’s never been a better time to stock up on these must-have items.

As with Amazon’s Black Friday sale, you’ll find new daily deals revealed daily —but hurry, they’ll only be available for a limitedtime. Scroll through to find some of the best bets you won’t want to miss out on.

Save 31% on Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker. Image via Amazon.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $90 (originally $130)

Save 38% on Amazon Kindle. Image via Amazon.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $75 (originally $120)

Save 20% on Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Pullover Hoodie. Image via Amazon.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $19 (originally $24)

Save 31% on iRobot Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum. Image via Amazon.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $550 (originally $800)

Save 27% on Ring Video Doorbell. Image via Amazon.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $95 (originally $130)

Save 25% on Under Armour Men's ColdGear Armour Compression T-Shirt. Image via Amazon.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $45 (originally $60)

Save 45% on Waterpik Water Flosser. Image via Amazon.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $55 (originally $100)

Save 35% on Philips Analog Viva Airfryer. Image via Amazon.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $150 (originally $230)

Save 22% on Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera. Image via Amazon.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $70 (originally $90)

Save 34% on Embark Dog DNA Test. Image via Amazon.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $175 (originally $267)

