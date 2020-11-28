Get ready! Amazon Canada's Cyber Monday deals start now
If you weren’t able to check out the Black Friday sales happening online this year, not to worry because Amazon has you covered.
Following their week-long Black Friday sale, the site is kicking off savings with early Cyber Monday deals that have just been released.
As part of the cyber sale, you’ll find the biggest and best deals on fashion for the entire family, with up to 30 per cent off on everything from warm winter outerwear to shoes and accessories you’ll love.
You’ll also find major discounts on Amazon devices. If you’re interested in upgrading to the latest models of speakers, tablets and security systems, or if you’re new to the world of smart home technology, there’s never been a better time to stock up on these must-have items.
As with Amazon’s Black Friday sale, you’ll find new daily deals revealed daily —but hurry, they’ll only be available for a limitedtime. Scroll through to find some of the best bets you won’t want to miss out on.
Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
SHOP IT: Amazon, $90 (originally $130)
Amazon Kindle
SHOP IT: Amazon, $75 (originally $120)
Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Pullover Hoodie
SHOP IT: Amazon, $19 (originally $24)
iRobot Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum
SHOP IT: Amazon, $550 (originally $800)
Ring Video Doorbell
SHOP IT: Amazon, $95 (originally $130)
Under Armour Men's ColdGear Armour Compression T-Shirt
SHOP IT: Amazon, $45 (originally $60)
Waterpik Water Flosser
SHOP IT: Amazon, $55 (originally $100)
Philips Analog Viva Airfryer
SHOP IT: Amazon, $150 (originally $230)
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera
SHOP IT: Amazon, $70 (originally $90)
Embark Dog DNA Test
SHOP IT: Amazon, $175 (originally $267)
