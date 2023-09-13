Amazon Is Bursting with Outdoor Halloween Decor — Inflatables, Tombstones, and Giant Spiders Are Up to 50% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It's not too early to decorate for Halloween

People / Reese Herrington

Those who adore the scary season may be prone to put Halloween decorations up as soon as the weather gets just a little crisp.

Luckily, Amazon is packed with outdoor Halloween decorations — and a ton of popular items are discounted right now. Shoppers can scoop up plush spiders, pumpkin and ghost inflatables, scary candles, and seasonal wreaths that are sure to set the scene. Prices are as little as $15, with discounts up to a whopping 50 percent off.

The Best Outdoor Halloween Decorations

Related: 10 Durable, Soft, and Washable Area Rugs on Sale for Under $100 at Amazon Right Now

Hopoco Halloween Plush Spiders Set, $15 (Save 50%)

Amazon

$30

$15

Buy on Amazon

Over a thousand Amazon shoppers have purchased these plush spiders in the last month. The set includes six spiders of different sizes, plus the legs can be adjusted and stretched to your liking. Each spider has fuzzy black hair and scary red eyes. Place them on spiderwebs or just around the house, whatever sets the scary scene for you and trick-or-treaters.

Shoppers say the spiders were “such a hit” with their kids and add that they “hold up well against the elements.” One user said, “The legs are very bendable so I just wrapped one leg around a nail on the house and they look like they are climbing all over my house.”

Story continues

Hourleey Skull Candle Lights, $25 (Save 38%)

Amazon

$40

$25

Buy on Amazon

These battery-operated lights are designed with skeleton handles holding up colored LED candles. Simply stake them in the ground, add three AA batteries, and these themed candles are good to go. An auto timer function allows the candles to be set for six hours on and 18 hours off. Plus, the candles can be left outside in any weather, so you won’t have to worry about impending rain or snow.

Amazon shoppers say these candles offer a “cool look.” Another user said, “I lined the walkway with them and on Halloween everyone complimented them.”

Related: What PEOPLE Shopping Experts Are Eyeing for Fall from Amazon, Target, Madewell, and More

Sggvecsy Halloween Wreath, $17 (Save $2)

Amazon

$19

$17

Buy on Amazon

If you just want to place a decoration on your door, opt for this Halloween wreath. The black and orange wreath features a skull, pumpkins, black leaves, ribbons, and feathers for a bit of creepiness right at the front of your home. Setting it up is a breeze too, since it just needs to be hung from a hook or nail.

Over 200 shoppers have purchased the wreath in the past month, with one shopper noting that it offers a “spooktacular door decoration.”

Keep reading to check out more outdoor Halloween decorations that are on sale at Amazon.

Fotako 12-Foot Halloween Giant Ghost Inflatable, $40 (Save $10)

Amazon

$50

$40

Buy on Amazon

IkeeRuic Halloween Solar Torch Lights, $21 with Coupon

Amazon

$36

$21

Buy on Amazon

Vanthylit Giant Spider Web Lights, $25 (Save $5)

Amazon

$30

$25

Buy on Amazon

Sanjicha Orange and Purple Solar Lights, $32 with Coupon

Amazon

$60

$32

Buy on Amazon

Danxilu 8-Foot Halloween Inflatables, $45 (Save 25%)

Amazon

$60

$45

Buy on Amazon

Sizonjoy Foam Graveyard Tombstones, $16 with Coupon

Amazon

$23

$16

Buy on Amazon

Haweier Hanging Bats, $15 (Save $5)

Amazon

$20

$15

Buy on Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.