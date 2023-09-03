Amazon Is Bursting with Furniture on Sale for Labor Day — Up to 74% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Scoop up mattresses, TV stands, and coffee tables while prices are as little as $40

Labor day sales have kicked off in full force — and right now, there are tons of great deals to sift through, whether you’re interested in expert fall fashion picks or simply want to grab a new nonstick skillet.

And if it’s furniture you’re after, you’re in luck: Amazon just dropped a slew of discounts fit for just about every room in the house. You can score mattresses, bed frames, dining table sets, standing desks, and bookshelves, with prices starting at just $40 — and deals are up to a whopping 74 percent off. You’ll be able to outfit a room in no time, especially Prime members, who are guaranteed free two-day shipping and no hidden fees.

Keep reading to check out the best Labor Day furniture deals.

The Best Labor Day Furniture Deals at Amazon

Olee Sleep 10-Inch Memory Foam Mattress, $194 (Save 55%)

Amazon

$430

$194

Buy on Amazon

This top-rated mattress is equipped with four layers: a 1.5-inch gel memory foam, a 1.5-inch HD foam, a 2.5-inch convoluted HD foam, and a 4.5-inch HD foam, which work together to create a body-conforming material that prevents back and neck pain. The stable support and ergonomic design leave you with a restful night’s sleep. Shoppers can choose from sizes twin through California king.

More than 18,000 Amazon shoppers have given the memory foam mattress a five-star rating, with users calling it “comfy and economical” and adding that it’s like a “supportive cloud.” One user even wrote, “I should have bought two!”

iPormis 3-Piece Dining Table Set, $148 with Coupon

Amazon

$173

$148

Buy on Amazon

This dining set comes with a spacious table and two benches, designed to fit between four and eight people. The table extends, allowing you to adjust it to your size preference, and the sturdy frame and metal legs equipped with anti-slip pads provide support and prevent it from shaking. The sleek set is sure to fit in most kitchens or dining areas, plus shoppers can choose from three shades of black and brown.

Tons of shoppers have given the dining table set a five-star rating, with users noting that it’s “perfect for small spaces” and adding that it’s “masterfully designed.” Another reviewer enthused: “I was blown away by the quality and sturdiness for the price.”

Yeshomy Convertible Sectional Couch, $260 (Save $80)

Amazon

$320

$260

Buy on Amazon

Made from a high-density sponge, this sectional couch is super comfortable to sit on, whether you’re watching TV or reading a book. It has one long cushion, the perfect place to extend your legs, along with springy back cushions to rest on. The high feet design makes it easy to clean underneath the sofa, so you’ll actually be able to suck up all the dust bunnies hiding underneath. Plus, installation doesn’t take long, complete with tools and clear instructions.

Shoppers say the sofa is a “good starter couch” and add that it’s “very comfortable.”

Keep scrolling to check out even more furniture that’s on sale at Amazon this weekend, then make sure to check out quickly because there’s no guarantee how long these deals will last.

Olee Sleep 18-Inch Steel Bed Frame, $74 (Save 74%)

Amazon

$290

$74

Buy on Amazon

Furinno Jaya TV Stand, $47 (Save 15%)

Amazon

$56

$48

Buy on Amazon

Sauder North Avenue Coffee Table, $42 (Save 60%)

Amazon

$105

$42

Buy on Amazon

Fezibo Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk, $238 (Save 15%)

Amazon

$280

$238

Buy on Amazon

Armen Living Mia Contemporary Upholstered Chair, $85 (Save 68%)

Amazon

$264

$85

Buy on Amazon

Hoctieon 6-Tier Tree Bookshelf, $40 (Save $30)

Amazon

$70

$40

Buy on Amazon

Lumtok 10-Drawer Dresser, $100 (Save $50)

Amazon

$150

$100

Buy on Amazon

MaxSmeo Mid Century Modern Nightstand, $70 with Coupon

Amazon

$92

$70

Buy on Amazon

