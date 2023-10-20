Amazon Is Brimming with All Sorts of Fall Flannel Shirts for as Little as $20

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Layer up with the cozy style

People / Reese Herrington

As fall activities ramp up, nothing is cozier than slipping into a flannel to go apple picking or sip a PSL. They’re comfortable, soft, and easy to wear as a top or an accessory to your outfit.

Luckily, Amazon is stocked with flannel shirts for fall, complete with fitted, oversized, lightweight, and heavier options — and there are a slew that are on sale and under $35 right now. Shoppers can choose from a wide range of fits, colors, and patterns. Whether you need an extra layer or simply want to make a statement, grab one of these on-sale flannels that start at just $20.

Keep scrolling to check out the best flannel shirts at Amazon for under $35.

The Best Flannel Shirts Under $35 at Amazon

Related: 12 Fall-Ready Pants Under $35 You Can Get at Amazon Right Now

Damipow Lightweight Flannel, $25 (Save 31%)

Amazon

$36

$25

Buy on Amazon

Slide into this lightweight collared flannel made from a polyester and cotton blend that’s wonderfully comfortable. It has two pockets on the chest, buttons lining the front, and adjustable sleeves. It’s machine washable and built to last, retaining its color and quality for multiple washes. The flannel is available in 12 colors like orange and burgundy in sizes S–XXL.



Story continues

Shoppers love this layer-friendly flannel, with many appreciating the range of color combinations. One reviewer wrote that the flannel “looks really good with jeans and boots,” while another reviewer layered it with a gold T-shirt underneath and “got many compliments.”

Zeagoo Roll-Up Sleeves Button-Down Flannel, $21 (Save 21%)

Amazon

$27

$21

Buy on Amazon

This oversized flannel shirt is cozy thanks to the cotton and polyester fabric. Featuring front buttons, two flap-style chest pockets, and drop-shoulder sleeves, the flannel is designed to have an oversized look. It also has a single button on each cuff, allowing you to wear the sleeves rolled up or down. This casual buffalo flannel can be worn as a top, a light layer, or tied around the waist. It’s available in 29 colors like red and dark navy in sizes S–3XL.



One reviewer called the button-down top “the perfect flannel shirt,” adding that the material feels “soft and wonderful after it’s washed.” Another buyer was nervous that the sleeves would fit too tightly, but was pleased to find that it “fits great even with a long-sleeve shirt underneath.”

Automet Plaid Flannel Shacket, $36 (Save 28%)

Amazon

$50

$36

Buy on Amazon

For something a little heavier, opt for this best-selling flannel shacket that mixes warmth with comfort — without adding extra bulk. Designed from a nylon and spandex material, the shacket’s mid-weight heaviness adds a layer of warmth even when the front is kept open. It’s also easy to pair with other items in your closet and can be dressed up or down with a tank top, jeans, and boots. It’s available in 23 colors like apricot and red in sizes XS–XXL.



Hundreds of shoppers have purchased the shacket this month alone, and it’s garnered over 8,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer called it “the perfect warm jacket for fall weather,” then added that the flannel shacket is “not only cute, but super comfortable.” Another buyer considers it “a staple both at home and at work.”

Shebote Classic Plaid V-Neck Flannel, $21 with coupon

Amazon

$24

$21

Buy on Amazon

This plaid flannel delivers on softness, comfort, and wearability. It’s easy to layer with a T-shirt, jeans, or underneath a heavier jacket — the perfect accessory for transitional weather. The collared shirt has front-button closure and is designed to be oversized, so it’s not super tight. Plus, you can toss it in the washing machine for easy cleaning. Available in eight colors like coffee and gray, the flannel comes in sizes S–XXL.



This flannel has earned tons of perfect ratings, with one reviewer calling it “super cute.” Another shopper added that the shirt “a bit thinner than a heavy flannel but still warm,” and even noted it was soft enough to sleep in.

Keep scrolling to check out more fall flannels under $35 Amazon.

Zontroldy Oversized Buffalo Plaid Top, $25 with Prime

Amazon

$25

$24

Buy on Amazon

Mingzhu Casual Button-Down Flannel, $20 (Save 5%)

Amazon

$21

$20

Buy on Amazon

Tanming Wool Flannel Shirt, $31 with coupon

Amazon

$43

$31

Buy on Amazon

Beaully Pocket Flannel Shacket, $32 (Save 21%)

Amazon

$43

$32

Buy on Amazon

Genhoo Collared Plaid Shirt, $25 with coupon

Amazon

$30

$25

Buy on Amazon

Blooming Jelly Collared Shacket, $30 with Prime

Amazon

$36

$30

Buy on Amazon

Febriajuce Casual Collared Flannel, $23 (Save 15%)

Amazon

$27

$23

Buy on Amazon

Sslr Fall Lightweight Flannel, $22 (Save 10%)

Amazon

$24

$22

Buy on Amazon

Amy Schulman, PEOPLE’s shopping editor and strategist who specializes in Amazon’s home, fashion, kitchen, travel, and tech products and deals, reviewed and edited this story. Her coverage often features seasonal fashion, Dyson vacuum cleaners, discounted furniture, and Apple AirPods.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.