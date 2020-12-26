Amazon Boxing Day sale 2020: The best deals from Dyson, Bosch, Nespresso and more

Amazon is known for its huge sales, so Boxing Day is the perfect time to treat yourself (The Independent)

While it feels like Black Friday and Cyber Monday were only days ago, the Boxing Day sales are now here.

As the final big shopping event of the year, it’s your last chance to bag a bargain. Luckily, some of the best deals are to be found on Amazon.

The retailer does not shy away from a sale, and this year it’s been bigger than ever, with its annual Prime Day in October (which is usually held in July but was delayed because of the pandemic), before a month-long series of discounts for Black Friday in November.

It’s no surprise then that the online giant is participating in this post-Christmas shopping event too, slashing prices on big-name products across tech, gaming, home appliances and more. If you’re in the market to splash some Christmas cash, you’ve come to the right place, since we’re updating this guide with the top offers as they come.

Amazon isn’t the only place slashing its prices. You can stay in the know by bookmarking our main guide, where we are covering only the top discounts across big-name retailers, such as John Lewis & Partners, Curry’s PC World and Argos.

But that’s not all: because nobody has time to scroll through thousands of deals, we’re doing the hard work for you and selecting the discounts that are too good to miss across tech and fashion and beauty, too.

Read on to discover the best Amazon offers on everything from speakers to smartwatches.

Best Amazon Boxing Day deals

Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise) Animal Crossing: Was £229.99, now £209.99

If Santa didn’t deliver the Nintendo Switch Lite on Christmas day, snap up this deal on Amazon where you’ll save nearly 10 per cent on the console. Although it’s not a huge saving, discounted Switch models always sell out fast.

While the original Switch console is designed to connect to your TV, despite its portability, the lite version is designed for hand-held use only.

The Independent’s technology editor and avid gamer, Andrew Griffin, describes the Nintendo Switch Lite as “a cheaper and lighter version (of the original) that can be carried around. It will suit anyone on a budget, with limited space or who never wants to play it on their TV anyway.”

This bundle comes with Animal Crossing too, which has been a popular game throughout lockdown and three months Nintendo Online membership so you can access all Nintendo games and play with friends and rivals.

Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner Powered Lift-Away with Anti Hair Wrap Technology: Was £349.99, now £199

Well known for its high-quality vacuum cleaners (they are Mrs Hinch’s favourite), Shark products don’t come cheap so the sales are the best time to grab a bargain. The brand has appeared in our reviews of the best pet vacuum cleaners, best cordless vacuum cleaners and best corded vacuum cleaners, so rest assured you’re in good hands. This one has a duo-clean floorhead, allowing it to be effective on carpets and hardwood surfaces with a bristle brush-roll that removes hair caught up and comes with three attachments to reach even the smallest nook and crannies.

Garmin vivoactive 3 GPS smartwatch: Was £219.99, now £125

If you have exercise-based New Year’s resolutions, you’ll want a smartwatch with fitness tracking as its primary function. Garmin’s vivoactive 3 is currently on offer with a huge £94.99 saving, and comes with plenty of preprogrammed workouts, whether you love yoga, running, strength training or swimming (it’s waterproof to 50m). We’ve recommended the brand in the past as part of our review of the best GPS cycling computers.

Asus ROG strix go core gaming headset: Was £79.99, now £59.99

Thanks to it being lightweight, this headset is designed to be used for long gaming sessions and will drown out background noises or distractions while you get on with playing your favourite games in peace. The airtight chambers are said to deliver rich, pure sound with optimised deep bass for an immersive audio experience. We think these will offer a bit of escapism when you need to focus on beating your opponents.

Elemis Superfood AHA Glow Cleansing Butter: Was £30, now £19.50

This luxurious cleanser will melt down make-up, dirt and grime for the day and leave you with a radiant complexion. It boasts a formula rich in pumpkin enzymes, AHAs, mango butter, fatty acids and chia seed oil which provide a boost of moisture while keeping your skin clean. To apply, massage into a dry face, where it will transform from a butter to an oil, and rinse off with a lukewarm flannel. You can also apply it to clean skin and leave on for 10 minutes for a cleansing mask treatment.

Antler Lightning Medium Suitcase with Wheels: Was £149, now £60

While travelling is off the cards for now, having a sturdy suitcase to hand for the future is always worth the investment and this one from Antler has a huge 60 per cent off, saving you almost £90. It promises to be lightweight, with a scratch-resistant polypropylene body and four double spinner wheels so you can glide across smooth surfaces without being weighed down. We can speak to Antler’s reliability too, as its juno camber cabin was our best buy in our review of the best cabin bags.

Fitbit Versa 3: Was £199.99, now £159.99

As the most popular fitness tracker on the market, snap up a Fitbit watch while it has 20 per cent off at Amazon. It promises impressive features including; a battery life that lasts up to six days, built in GPS, heart rate, pace, distance and calorie monitoring and built-in voice assistant. You can also use it play music and podcasts via streaming services such as Spotify or Deezer.

The earlier versa 2 model from Fitibit featured in our review of the best fitness trackers too. “The sleep tracking is detailed, recognising REM sleep as well as light and deep,” our reviewer said, before adding, “The continuous heart rate tracking is useful and it also has a useful guided breathing session to help if you’re stressed.”

Sony BRAVIA KD43XH81 43-inch LED 4K Ultra HD: Was £699, now £579

Upgrade your entertainment at home with this TV that had voice remote and Google Assistant built in so you don't even need to get up to change the channel. With Dolby Vision and Audio, it promises great contrast and colours so you can fully immerse yourself in your favourite shows.

We love Sony’s TVs here at IndyBest, with two models appearing in our review of the best 4K TVs that are perfect for binge-watching films.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e: Was £379, now £319, Amazon

Treat yourself to a new tablet while we continue working from home, that will also be a handy companion during your downtime too. It promises a lengthy 14.5 hours of battery life, fast charging ability and a clutter free design to help you manage your apps, emails, calls and messages.

The later model, the Samsung Galaxy S6, featured in our review of the best tablets too, our tester was impressed with its video playback and audio quality, adding: “It also has a classy all-metal design with a groove carved into the back where the Samsung stylus, called the S Pen, nestles, held in place magnetically.”

Philips Azur Steam Iron: Was £90, now £70.67, Amazon

While ironing is hardly an exciting chore, make it easier with this model from Philips, which currently has 21 per cent off. It has a large water tank and provides a continuous jet of steam to get rid of creases with a drip-stop system that promises to help from splashes ruining your freshly clean clothes.

Logitech G910 orion spectrum illuminated mechanical gaming keyboard: Was £159.99, now £119.20

Gaming accessories can be costly, which means sale events are the perfect time to buy. According to the brand, the ultra responsive keys are 25 per cent faster than the standard, giving you the edge on your opponent. And the customisable backlights add an extra dimension to your gaming experience. What’s more, thanks to the arx control, you can connect your Apple or Android phone and access in-game data without interrupting play.

Sage the barista express machine: Was £599.95, now £399.99

With more than 30 per cent off this machine, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your cup of Joe. While we can’t vouch for this exact model, a similar one featured in our guide to the best espresso machines, with our tester praising it for being easy to set up and clean, and aesthetically pleasing with its brushed stainless-steel finish. Key features of this model include dose-control grinding, precise espresso extraction and a steam wand to allow you to warm up your milk to exactly the temperature you like.

Samsung Galaxy watch active2 – Under Amour edition 44mm: Was £319, now £248

If you’re looking for a fitness tracker and smartwatch, this device is bound to get you motivated to move, with features including real-time coaching and workout tracking. It can even connect to your Under Armour trainers to help you fine-tune your form. Landing a spot in our review of the best smartwatches, David Phelan, our technology critic, noted: “The Galaxy watch active2 has a smooth round edge and, like the Galaxy watch3, a searingly bright display. The fitness apps measure up to 39 different activities.” We’re sold.

Philips beard and stubble trimmer and hair clippers for men, series 5000: Was £65, now £34.99

To neaten your stubble, look no further than these Philips hair clippers, which are currently reduced by a huge 46 per cent. A similar model featured in our review of the best hair clippers, with our tester noting that “Philips has mastered a superior interface that guarantees consistency, [and it] even cuts across a huge range of lengths”, so it’s certainly a brand you can trust.

Philips essential air fryer with rapid air technology: Was £140, now £104.99

Looking to fry up a feast with less fat, faff and hot oil? This Philips machine is the answer you have been looking for. With a capacity of 800g and temperatures up to 200C, this will cook food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. It can also grill, bake and even roast your favourite meals too.

While we can’t speak to this exact model, a similar Philips appliance landed a spot in our review of the best air fryers. Our tester praised the “patented technology, named ‘turbostar’, which makes for consistent circulatory heat, meaning you don’t have to stir the food every few minutes”, which also features in this discounted version.

Oral-B genius 8000 electric toothbrush: Was £279.99, now £69.99

With five brushing modes, including pro clean, whitening, gum care and sensitive, you’re sure to be able to find the best setting for your teeth. While we can’t testify for this exact model, the Oral B Genius 2000 did feature in our round-up of the best electric toothbrushes. Our tester was impressed with the accuracy of the accompanying app – also included in the genius 8000 model – that identified which teeth had been neglected. At 75 per cent off, we doubt you’ll find a better electric toothbrush deal.

Flymo C-Link 20V grass trimmer: Was £119.99, now £85.10

Searching for a way to make sure your garden is looking good during spring and summer? Enter this Flymo grass trimmer. With its interchangeable powerhead and soft-grip handles, the brand claims it’s easy to manoeuvre. While we can’t vouch for this exact one, a similar model featured in our review of the best grass trimmers.

