These $17 earrings look just like Bottega Veneta’s popular $1,300 teardrop style celebs love

Bold gold earrings are the undisputed jewelry essential of the year.

Versatile and eye-catching, every celebrity from Kendall Jenner to Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid has been spotted rocking the trend, thanks to Bottega Veneta’s popular drop earrings. However, Bottega’s earrings are constantly out of stock and will cost you a whopping $1,350 (or $780 for the smaller version).

Luckily, for those coveting the luxury design, Amazon sells a pair of earrings that look super similar — and are a fraction of the price. The Apsvo Chunky Waterdrop Earrings are only $17 and will give you the same high-impact look as Bottega’s without having to go broke.

While these earrings are on the larger side, they’re hollow, so you don’t have to worry about any discomfort. They feature a standard earring back and are made of gold-plated copper, so you don’t have to be too precious with them.

The Apsvo Chunky Waterdrop Earrings are currently an “Amazon’s Choice” product and are receiving rave reviews. One shopper wrote, “Pretty lightweight and the shape of it is the most accurate to the real [Bottega Veneta] style.”

Another reviewer said of the style, “They will stand out just enough for people who aren’t familiar with the original designer brand to notice and people who are familiar will definitely ask you, ‘Where’d you get those?!’ I am excited to wear them out. Don’t hesitate to buy.“

If you’ve been after this hot designer style, definitely give these Amazon earrings a shot.

