Amazon’s Black Friday Sale Is Coming — These Are the 75 Best Deals to Shop Today

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Pick up Apple, Dyson, Bissell, and Koolabura by Ugg before the rush

People / Tyler Roeland

Shoppers, get ready: Amazon’s annual Black Friday is coming — and this year there are set to be tons of deals.

Amazon’s annual Black Friday Sale is guaranteed to be a massive shopping event, with discounts in just about every category. In previous years, items like headphones, smart TVs, slippers, and cast iron cookware have all been majorly discounted, along with customer-loved brands like Dyson and Apple. And just like during Amazon’s Prime Days, this Black Friday sale will offer massive markdowns and exclusive deals just for Prime members, all of which can be found in Amazon’s deals hub.



Amazon

Amazon’s Best Early Black Friday Deals

Even though Black Friday is still a few weeks away, Amazon has already started dropping deals today — so you don’t have to wait to score big. In fact, right now, you can grab a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for just $180 — the lowest price they’ve been since Amazon’s October Prime Day — as well as a pair of Koolabura by Ugg Boots for $70, and a handy stick vacuum for a whopping 86 percent off.

Related: When Is Black Friday 2023? Everything You Need to Know, Plus Early Deals to Shop Now

Keep reading to learn everything we know about Amazon’s Black Friday Sale so far.

Story continues

When is Amazon’s Black Friday?

Amazon’s Black Friday Sale kicks off on November 24 and will run for 24 hours. Typically, the sale ends on Friday at midnight PT.

Although the sale runs for 24 hours, not every single deal will last that long. For instance, some deals will only run for a few hours, while others will be available as long as it stays in stock.

What is Amazon’s Black Friday?

Amazon’s Black Friday Sale is a one-day shopping event that launches thousands of deals that are available to both Prime members and regular customers. The 24-hour sale comes with discounts on Amazon-exclusive products along with major deals that shoppers won’t be able to match at other retailers. Along with product discounts, shoppers will also be able to find sales on streaming channels and subscription services.

Even though Amazon’s Black Friday sale will feature deals for everyone, those without a Prime membership can always take out a free 30-day trial of Prime, which unlocks a number of perks, including two-day shipping, Prime Video, and grocery delivery.

What’s on sale during Amazon’s Black Friday?

Every single department will have deals during Amazon’s Black Friday, so if there’s something specific you’re on the hunt for, it’ll probably be discounted. Since these discounts will be some of the best of the year, it’s a great time to opt for pricier items, like a Dyson vacuum cleaner, or pick up rarely discounted electronics, such as an Apple laptop.

Black Friday sales are a great time to jumpstart your holiday shopping. Shoppers can snag stocking stuffers, artificial Christmas trees, and gifts for the whole family while they’re marked down. Plus, the earlier you start shopping, the more likely you’ll be able to purchase items before they sell out — which is always a possibility.

And while shopping for gifts is important during the sale, Black Friday is also a smart time to stock up on everyday essentials, such as toilet paper, napkins, laundry detergent, soap, and other pantry must-haves. Amazon offers a number of Subscribe and Save offers, a subscription service that automatically refills your supply without your having to do it yourself.

Are there rival Black Friday sales?

A number of retailers will be running Black Friday sales this year, including Target, Nordstrom, Walmart, Madewell, Wayfair, Best Buy, Gilt, and Lulelmon, among many others.

Where can I find early deals to shop now?

Head straight to Amazon’s deals hub to find all the best deals happening right now. Then, read on to shop a slew of deals that are already live at Amazon — including more Dyson hair tools, Roomba robot vacuums, Apple AirTags, and Calvin Klein bras.



Amazon

Amazon’s Best Early Black Friday Home Deals

Cleaning gadgets, vacuum cleaners, and home essentials are on super sale right now. Grab this popular Dyson vacuum cleaner while it’s over $100 off, then look to this popular steam mop that’s racked up thousands of perfect ratings and has double discounts. And shoppers don’t have to spend a lot to save: Snap up this earthy Yankee Candle for just $17 or opt for this pet hair remover that over 100,000 shoppers purchased last month.

Amazon

Amazon’s Best Early Black Friday Kitchen Deals

Home cooks, rejoice! KitchenAid, Lodge, Keurig, and All-Clad are seriously marked down today, with prices starting at just $16. Some of the best deals we found include the Vitamix 5200 Blender which is over $100 off, as well as this Le Creuset Signature Braiser that’s been slashed by 20 percent. Plus, you can snap up some kitchen essentials, like a $44 Henckels chef’s knife and a pack of reusable dishcloths.

Related: Target’s Early Black Friday Sale Is Here, and We Combed Thousands of Deals to Find the 31 Best

Amazon

Amazon’s Best Early Black Friday Apple Deals

The ever-popular Apple AirPods, iPads, and Apple Watches are at some of their lowest prices right now. Shoppers can snag the second generation Apple AirPods for under $100, plus this 10th generation iPad is only $399 today. On your way out, consider grabbing a pack of AirTags for just $22 apiece; these clever devices help you keep track of objects, like suitcases and keys, and automatically update in the Find My app.

Amazon

Amazon’s Best Early Black Friday Tech and Electronics Deals

For those searching for electronics and other tech goodies, there are deals on speakers, smart plugs, streaming sticks, headphones, and printers. You’ll find a bevy of popular brands, like Beats, Sony, FIre TV, and HP, with prices starting at just $24.

Begin your shopping journey by picking up the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones while they’re just $100. The customer-loved headphones offer 40 hours of battery life on a single charge and comfortable ear cushions. Then, make sure to pick up the Echo Dot Kids while it’s 53 percent off. The speaker has built-in parental controls and allows Alexa to play music, help with homework, and even read bedtime stories.

Amazon

Amazon’s Best Early Black Friday Fashion Deals

If you’re on the hunt for winter fashion, you can save on fuzzy slippers, fleece sweatshirts, wrap dresses, and cozy shackets. We discovered deals on a number of customer-loved brands, including Calvin Klein, Koolabura by Ugg, hanes, and Orolay.

Start by picking up this popular smoothing wireless bra while it’s as little as $29. The best-selling bra is seamless and comes with adjustable straps, plus shoppers say it’s “practically perfect.” Another not-to-be-missed fashion deal includes the famous Orolay Jacket — often dubbed the Amazon jacket — which is just $106 right now.

Related: Walmart’s 2023 Black Friday Sale Will Have Thousands of Deals — Here Are 30 You Can Shop Now

Amazon

Amazon’s Best Early Black Friday Beauty Deals

Right now, shoppers can pick up makeup, oral-care products, and hair appliances from Dyson, Oral-B, Crest, and Revlon, including the super popular and rarely on sale Dyson Airwrap, marked down to $540. The Airwarp curls, smooths, and shapes hair, and it comes with a number of attachments like barrels and brushes. Tons of items that are sure to make great stocking stuffers are discounted, too, like this tube of L’Oréal mascara, a Crest teeth-whitening kit, and the Cosrx hydrating serum.

Amazon

Amazon’s Best Early Black Friday Toy Deals

Prepping to purchase holiday gifts for the kids in your life? Amazon is teeming with a number of customer-loved options from Lego, Play-Doh, and Lite-Brite. Pick up this Lego brick set that’s filled with over 10,000 pieces, then consider snagging this 100-piece magnetic building set, which one shopper explained “has enough pieces to keep my boys entertained.”

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $270 (Save 18%)

Amazon

$330

$270

Buy on Amazon

Lego City Electric Sports Car, $7 (Save 30%)

Amazon

$10

$7

Buy on Amazon

Dyson Airwrap, $540 with Coupon

Amazon

$599

$540

Buy on Amazon

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs, $28 (Save 44%)

Amazon

$50

$28

Buy on Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device, $45 (Save $5)

Amazon

$50

$45

Buy on Amazon

Apple AirPods (Third Generation), $150 (Save 11%)

Amazon

$169

$148

Buy on Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $49 with Coupon

Amazon

$61

$49

Buy on Amazon

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.