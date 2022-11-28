Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale is on: These are the 9 items you need to buy

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Cyber Monday is here, and Amazon is wasting no time sharing some of its biggest deals of the year! Right now, shoppers can take advantage of Amazon's Cyber Monday deals and save up to 75% off tons of incredible items.

Whether you’re in the midst of holiday gift shopping, have been eyeing a new gadget or need to replace something practical around your house, now is the time to do so! But to help you navigate this massive save, we’ve rounded up nine can’t-miss deals on popular products from brands like Google, Amazon and Shark so you can spot the very best deals instantly.

Keep scrolling if you want to save big!

Credit: Amazon

$64 $99 at Amazon

The discount: 35% off

These earbuds from Google feature a flush-to-ear design, five hours of listening time with a single charge and water resistance.

Credit: Amazon

$289.99 $469.99 at Amazon

The discount: 38% off

Upgrade your TV before binge-watching this year’s Oscar nominees and the Superbowl. This 50-inch stunner is a steal for $290.

Credit: Amazon

$94.99 $139.99 at Amazon

The discount: 32% off

Tuck into a good read in front of the fire or after Thanksgiving dinner on your new Kindle Paperwhite. Snag the top-rated e-reader while it’s less than $100.

Credit: Amazon

$174.95 $249 at Amazon

The discount: 30% off

Elevate your morning cup of coffee with the best-selling Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine — it even has a milk frother.

5. Shark AI Robot Vacuum with HEPA Self-Empty Base, $298.99 (Orig. $549.99)

Amazon

$298.99 $549.99 at Amazon

The discount: 46% off

Hosting this holiday season? Keep your house neat without lifting a finger by bringing home this robot vacuum that boasts 120 minutes of runtime.

6. Fire 7 Tablet, $39.99 (Orig. $59.99)

Credit: Amazon

$39.99 $59.99 at Amazon

The discount: 33% off

With 16 GB of storage, 10 hours of battery life and a 7-inch touchscreen, the Fire 7 Tablet has it all going on.

Credit: Amazon

$139.95 $249.99 at Amazon

The discount: 44% off

According to its product description, the Instant HEPA Quiet Air Purifier “captures 99.97% of dust, pollen, smoke, mold, & other ultrafine impurities.”

Credit: Amazon

$64.95 $89.99 at Amazon

The discount: 28% off

Stay stylish and warm this winter thanks to these Koolaburra by UGG booties. Shop the style in 10 shades.

Credit: Amazon

$39.99 $59.99 at Amazon

The discount: 33% off

The all-new Echo Dot is finally here, and it’s already on sale! This smart speaker now has an improved LED display to show you the time, weather and more.

