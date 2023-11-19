Amazon’s Best Tech Gifts Under $100, According to a Shopping Writer

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Including Apple AirTags, Amazon devices, and Sony speakers

With the holidays only a few weeks away, shopping for gifts is a must now. Luckily, Amazon is brimming with all kinds of tech gifts — and there are a ton of options that are under $100.

As your resident shopping expert, I’ve plucked out the best devices that are sure to make excellent holiday gifts. I’m seeing an assortment of customer-loved brands like Beats, Apple, and JBL starting at just $23. There’s something for every kind of tech lover (and something for everyone on my list), including noise-canceling earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, clever smart plugs, and digital photos frames that I know my family and friends will adore. The best part? Discounts are up to a whopping 56 percent off.

Best Amazon Tech Gifts Under $100

Apple Pencil, $79 (Save 20%)

Amazon

$79 at Amazon

The first generation Apple Pencil offers precise drawing and tapping, whether you’re taking notes in class or simply doodling. Reach for the handy stylus to sign documents, draw, or compose emails, plus it works with five generations of iPads. The Apple Pencil is lightweight but sensitive to pressure, so its user can change line weight and create shading.

Nearly 100,000 shoppers have given this pencil a five-star rating, with reviewers naming the implement a “college must-have.” One reviewer called the Apple Pencil a “game-changing tool whether you’re an artist, student, or professional.” They also added: “This stylus delivers an immersive and natural drawing experience, making it easy to express your ideas with precision and detail.”

JBL Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $90 (Save $40)

Amazon

$90 at Amazon

Opt for this lightweight Bluetooth speaker whether you’re on the go, heading to the beach, or simply want to listen to music in your room. This waterproof speaker provides 12 hours of playtime on a single charge, plus it can pair with multiple speakers at a time to give your music an extra boost. Shoppers can choose from 14 colors, including red and teal.

Over 63,000 Amazon shoppers have given this speaker a five-star rating. One reviewer was “immediately impressed with how deep the bass was on such a small unit,” while another shopper appreciated that the “speaker controls were intuitive and easy to operate.”

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (Save 50%)

Amazon

$25 at Amazon

Transform any TV into a streaming hub with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. The streaming stick connects directly to the TV, giving you access to services like Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, and more to watch movies and shows. The included remote control has voice access — so you can search for specific shows with sound of your voice. Plus, your purchase comes with a free 6-month subscription of MGM+.

Hundreds of shoppers rave about the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, with users calling it “lightning fast” and “brilliance in a tiny package.” Another five-star reviewer wrote: “This new version of the Fire Stick is an improvement over our previous three and supports ultra high definition movies.”

Start your shopping with these under-$100 gift ideas or head to Amazon’s electronics department to find more inspiration.

Beats Noise Canceling Earbuds, $100 (Save $50)

Amazon

$100 at Amazon

Zcyge Digital Photo Frame, $48 with Prime and Coupon

Amazon

$48 at Amazon

Elephas Mini Projector for Smartphones, $60 with Coupon

Amazon

$60 at Amazon

Apple AirTags, 4-Pack, $86 with Coupon

Amazon

$86 at Amazon

Kasa Smart Plug Charging Station, $23 (Save 23%)

Amazon

$23 at Amazon

Radclo Mini Drone, $50 (Save $40)

Amazon

$50 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Free Sengled Smart Color Bulb, $50 (Save 28%)

Amazon

$50 at Amazon

Sceptre Curved 24-Inch Gaming Monitor, $90 (Save 10%)

Amazon

$90 at Amazon

Sony Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, $48 (Save 20%)

Amazon

$48 at Amazon

Amy Schulman, PEOPLE’s shopping editor and strategist who specializes in Amazon’s home, fashion, kitchen, travel, and tech products and deals, reviewed and edited this story. Her coverage often features seasonal fashion, Dyson vacuum cleaners, discounted furniture, and Apple AirPods.



