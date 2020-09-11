Hurry - Amazon's bestselling sports bra is on sale for only $7 — and customers say it feels like 'Lululemon on a budget'

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
From the casual options available from Lululemon to fashionable models from the likes of Adidas and Stella McCartney to the one and only t-shirt bra you’ll ever need, we’ve covered a lot of deals on intimates.
But if you thought something was missing, you were right: the almighty sports bra.
Why should you ever pay an arm and a leg for something you’re just going to sweat in, rip off after a workout, and throw into your laundry basket?
After asking ourselves the same question, we set out to find the ultimate sports bra that offered the right amount of support for every kind of exercise.
It turned out, Amazon’s no. 1 best seller in women's sports bras was exactly what we were looking for: the Lemedy Padded Sports Bra.
Beating out household names like Under Armour, Champion and Fruit of the Loom, this high-performing brassiere is designed to get you through any activity.
Best of all, the Lemedy Bra is currently on sale on Amazon for as little as $7.
Ready to find out why this product has customers swearing off Lulu for good?
Here’s what more than 3,800 customer ratings have told us.
Lemedy Women’s Padded Sports Bra
SHOP IT: Amazon, $7 to $12
Comfortable and inclusive size range
The Lemedy Bra’s strong 4.6 out of five star standing can be credited to its velvety fabric (made from a polyester and spandex blend), pull-on closure and wide array of sizes.
Lightweight and moisture-wicking, the sport’s bra’s material provides tons of elasticity and breathability.
Together with removable pads for convenient adjustment, especially during a hot yoga or boxing class, the Lemedy Bra comes in 13 flattering shades.
Lemedy Women’s Padded Sports Bra
SHOP IT: Amazon, $7 to $12
A perfect fit for multiple builds
If the fact that the Lemedy Bra is a bestseller, partially due to almost 4,000 exuberant reviews, isn’t enough to convince you that you’ve stumbled upon your new favourite sports bra, then have a read through these customer experiences:
“Never buying Lululemon again. This top exceeded my expectations!” said one buyer. “I'm a climber with a bit of a broader back and shoulders than the average Jane, and I usually buy a medium in tops - a large fits me perfectly. The material stretches nicely if you have bigger boobs.”
With plenty of stretch and durable cloth to give, the Lemedy Bra remains a favourite for its ability to compliment different shapes and sizes.
“Great quality! This top has come highly recommended and the reviews are great. The truth is that it’s brilliant!” another reviewer said. “I got the white one in medium and I’m a size 10. The top fits so well and it’s not see through! It is very, very comfortable and I will be buying it in plenty more colours. The quality resembles Lululemon tops without the price tag. Honestly this is a great buy if you like being comfortable and looking good at the same time!”
