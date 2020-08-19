Amazon's top-rated stick vacuum is on sale for only $70 - here's my honest review

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

My boyfriend and I moved into our new home just two weeks before the country virtually shutdown due to COVID-19. I’ve written before that although we are safe, healthy and fortunately employed, my way of coping with quarantine has been to go on a cleaning spree.

Although much closer to our friends and family, the layout of our new home is very different than our previous house. With multiple different levels, plenty of stairs to hit your step goal and two shedding dogs, I went on a hunt for a second, lighter vacuum that I could easily carry from floor to floor.

With most stores closed due to COVID, I hopped on Amazon in search of a powerful but affordable vacuum. In the past I’ve had Dysons and Bissells but without being able to test or lift the vacuum in-store, I wanted to keep my risk of investment low — so I set a personal budget of under $100.

A quick search resulted in the iwoly V600 Vacuum Cleaner that boasts more than 1,200 customer ratings, and its counterpart, the iwoly V600 Vacuum Cleaner with a 7-metre cord cord.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $70 (Originally $100)

What it is

The iwoly V600 Vacuum Cleaner is a bagless, corded vacuum cleaner that weighs only 4.8 lbs. According to Amazon, the iwoly is designed specifically for tile, marble and hardwood floor, and while it will work on some sealed carpets, it isn’t ideal for any thick pile or shag carpets. And better yet, the version with a 7-metre cord is currently 30% off — ringing in at just $70 (the 5-metre cord version is $90 right now, FYI).

Each vacuum purchase comes with an adjustable extension tube and several attachments: brush nozzle, floor head, upholstery tool, crevice nozzle and a wall bracket for storage.

Since it fit my budget, I decided to place an order for the iwoly, and received my order within 24 hours.

First impressions

Aside from being pleased with the speedy delivery, the iwoly was incredibly easy to set up. I attached the extension tube and floor head to the vacuum and set out on a test run around my house.

As mentioned: I have two mid-size pups who are allowed on furniture. For the past three years that I’ve had them, I’ve basically installed a vacuum as a permanent art fixture in my home for all to see. I’ll vacuum at the end of the day (yes, every day) and thought, on this particular day that the vacuum arrived, that my house was clean. Oh, I was wrong.

