Amazon's top-rated stick vacuum is on sale for only $70 - here's my honest review

My boyfriend and I moved into our new home just two weeks before the country virtually shutdown due to COVID-19. I’ve written before that although we are safe, healthy and fortunately employed, my way of coping with quarantine has been to go on a cleaning spree.
Although much closer to our friends and family, the layout of our new home is very different than our previous house. With multiple different levels, plenty of stairs to hit your step goal and two shedding dogs, I went on a hunt for a second, lighter vacuum that I could easily carry from floor to floor.
With most stores closed due to COVID, I hopped on Amazon in search of a powerful but affordable vacuum. In the past I’ve had Dysons and Bissells but without being able to test or lift the vacuum in-store, I wanted to keep my risk of investment low — so I set a personal budget of under $100.
A quick search resulted in the iwoly V600 Vacuum Cleaner that boasts more than 1,200 customer ratings, and its counterpart, the iwoly V600 Vacuum Cleaner with a 7-metre cord cord.
iwoly V600 Vacuum 7m cord
SHOP IT: Amazon, $70 (Originally $100)
What it is
The iwoly V600 Vacuum Cleaner is a bagless, corded vacuum cleaner that weighs only 4.8 lbs. According to Amazon, the iwoly is designed specifically for tile, marble and hardwood floor, and while it will work on some sealed carpets, it isn’t ideal for any thick pile or shag carpets. And better yet, the version with a 7-metre cord is currently 30% off — ringing in at just $70 (the 5-metre cord version is $90 right now, FYI).
Each vacuum purchase comes with an adjustable extension tube and several attachments: brush nozzle, floor head, upholstery tool, crevice nozzle and a wall bracket for storage.
Since it fit my budget, I decided to place an order for the iwoly, and received my order within 24 hours.
First impressions
Aside from being pleased with the speedy delivery, the iwoly was incredibly easy to set up. I attached the extension tube and floor head to the vacuum and set out on a test run around my house.
As mentioned: I have two mid-size pups who are allowed on furniture. For the past three years that I’ve had them, I’ve basically installed a vacuum as a permanent art fixture in my home for all to see. I’ll vacuum at the end of the day (yes, every day) and thought, on this particular day that the vacuum arrived, that my house was clean. Oh, I was wrong.
iwoly V600 Vacuum Cleaner 5m cord
SHOP IT: Amazon, $90
A pass around my house (including carpeted stairs and rugs) resulted in enough dust, hair and debris to make me feel unclean. My other vacuum was only a few years old, had a HEPA filtration system like the iwoly and a washable filter that I had just cleaned - but the iwoly had far more power and suction.
What other people are saying
“Small, compact, easy to use in different surfaces, light like a feather, bagless, easy to clean, definitely what I was looking for. I bought it with cord cause most cordless vacuums loses suction power after some... plus battery always makes them heavier than cord vacuums,” one Amazon shopper wrote. “But for this one, it's really good, cleaned both my carpet, hard-floor and car and same result always. If you do not strictly in need of cordless, that's the thing you are looking for.”
“This is an awesome vacuum for floors (tiles and hardwood). Very light weight and smooth,” another wrote. “Good for under furniture. The attachments have helped with dusting fabric sofas and hard to reach corners. I wish the cord was a bit larger. I only use is sparingly on carpet, for light quick pickup.”
Verdict
I’m a fan of the iwoly V600 vacuum and have been reaching for it over my other vacuum for the past week since it arrived. The only thing I wish was different is the length of the cord — at 5 metres, it’s a little shorter than I’m used to, but not a deal breaker for me considering how light and powerful it is. Amazon is now offering the iwoly V600 with a 7-metre cord, on sale for only $70, which would be a more practical option for most homes.
I was skeptical to purchase a vacuum sight unseen and from a brand I was unfamiliar with, but I’m really happy with my affordable purchase and am even contemplating getting another and putting my older vacuum out to pasture.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.