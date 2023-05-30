Amazon’s Best-Selling Stick Vacuum Is on Sale for $110 This Memorial Day

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

The “super powerful” cleaner is back down to its Black Friday price

People / Amazon

While Memorial Day weekend is nearly over, you still have some time to take advantage of last-minute deals.

Amazon’s huge Memorial Day sale is still happening, and it includes a great deal on its best-selling cordless stick vacuum. The Fabuletta FSV001 cordless stick vacuum cleaner is marked down to $110, which brings it back down to its Black Friday price — its best offer to date.

There are more than 2,000 stick vacuums available at Amazon, but this one has received droves of praise-filled reviews and more than 4,000 five-star ratings. Owners gave it high ratings for its lightweight feel, maneuverability, battery life, cleaning power, and overall value.

Amazon

Buy It! Fabuletta FSV001 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $109.90 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

Fabuletta’s lightweight cleaner works across several surfaces, including carpet, tile, and hardwood. It runs for up to 45 minutes on a single charge, and it comes with three attachments that make it handy for all kinds of cleaning projects.

Its multi-task power brush looks and functions like a more typical vacuum attachment, containing a wide roller that collects dirt, dust, and debris over large surfaces. The included dusting brush is ideal for trapping dust from furniture surfaces, like bookcases and television stands. And its crevice tool makes it easy to clean small, tight spaces.

This clever cleaner also comes with an extendable metal tube that allows the machine to reach further, making it easy to collect debris under couches and other kinds of bulky furniture. Plus, you can remove it entirely and convert the gadget into a handheld vacuum that’s perfect for cleaning cars and mattresses.

The cordless cleaner comes with a slew of impressive features, like an LED display that makes it easy to change settings and monitor its battery life, suction power, and speed. It also boasts built-in headlights that illuminate surfaces and messes, ensuring that you get every last crumb.

Amazon

And unlike other vacuums around this price point, the Fabuletta includes a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtration system, which is more commonly offered in higher end cleaners. This thorough system ensures that 99.97 percent of particles are collected by the filter, making it very useful for those with allergies or sensitivities to dander, pollen, and other irritants that could be floating around your home.

Amazon reviewers are impressed by the dynamic cleaner, calling it “super powerful” and an “incredible value.” One owner wrote that they were “shocked” by how well this model worked, outperforming their previous Black and Decker, Dyson, and Hoover vacuums.

Another owner that lives on a cattle ranch also praised the machine for its cleaning power that surpassed the reviewer’s previous Dyson and Shark cleaners. They were wowed by its ability to suck up all of the dirt that’s brought in by their five pets, writing they “can’t believe the ability of this vacuum for this price point.”

If you’re ready to put it to the test, you can get the Fabuletta cordless stick vacuum at Amazon for $110. The retailer hasn’t disclosed when this Memorial Day deal will expire, which means it could be extended. But if you’re hoping to take advantage of these savings, don’t delay.

Amazon

